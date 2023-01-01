$16,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Escape
4WD 4dr SE,NAVI,PANO,LEATHER INT,H/SEATS,R/V CAM
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10456635
- VIN: 1FMCU9GX1GUA33094
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 134,153 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful AWD accident free SUV - Sold certified and available now.
High Value Features:
AWD
Remote start
Rear view camera
Back up sensors
Panoramic roof
Navigation
Bluetooth
USB port
Satellite radio
Leather interior
Heated seats
Power drivers seat
Dual climate control
Cruise control
A/C
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Heated mirrors
Auto & Fog lights
Window & Child safety locks
Financing and extended warranties available.
