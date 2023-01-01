Menu
2016 Ford Escape

134,153 KM

$16,995

$16,995

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2016 Ford Escape

2016 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE,NAVI,PANO,LEATHER INT,H/SEATS,R/V CAM

2016 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE,NAVI,PANO,LEATHER INT,H/SEATS,R/V CAM

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

134,153KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10456635
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX1GUA33094

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,153 KM

Beautiful AWD accident free SUV - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

AWD

Remote start

Rear view camera

Back up sensors

Panoramic roof

Navigation

Bluetooth

USB port

Satellite radio

Leather interior

Heated seats

Power drivers seat

Dual climate control

Cruise control

A/C

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Heated mirrors

Auto & Fog lights

Window & Child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

