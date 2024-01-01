$19,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-150
XLT 5.0L V8 4x4 Certified One Owner No Accidents E
2016 Ford F-150
XLT 5.0L V8 4x4 Certified One Owner No Accidents E
Location
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
705-826-6777
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
258,500KM
VIN 1FTEW1EF3GFC49004
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # FF16258
- Mileage 258,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Gorgeous F-150 with 5.0l V8 and 4x4
Had one owner and never been in accidents - Carfax Verified
Comes Certified and includes three months warranty
Loaded with power front seats, heated seats, Navigation, remote start, Bluetooth, AC, cruise control, towing package, backup camera, backup sensors, fog lights, power ebrake, power adjustable pedals, spray in bed liner, rear power sliding window, running boards, two sets of keys, all terrain tires, hard trifold tonneau cover and more.
Link to Youtube Walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lWIyRIp-cjQ
Has reliable and powerful 5.0L V8 and 4x4
Has 258k kms and never been in accidents Carfax Verified
Link to Carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=sn44NXDfFVMftOJi7JvsU2k1npWJBYG2
Beautiful color combination: beautiful shiny flame blue exterior with black clean interior.
Smoke free, odor free interior
Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca
AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON, L3V1A4
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
Call Dealer
705-826-XXXX(click to show)
2016 Ford F-150