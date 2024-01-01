Menu
2016 Ford F-150

258,500 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

705-826-6777

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
258,500KM
VIN 1FTEW1EF3GFC49004

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # FF16258
  • Mileage 258,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Gorgeous F-150 with 5.0l V8 and 4x4
Had one owner and never been in accidents - Carfax Verified


Comes Certified and includes three months warranty


Loaded with power front seats, heated seats, Navigation, remote start, Bluetooth, AC, cruise control, towing package, backup camera, backup sensors, fog lights, power ebrake, power adjustable pedals, spray in bed liner, rear power sliding window, running boards, two sets of keys, all terrain tires, hard trifold tonneau cover and more.
Link to Youtube Walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lWIyRIp-cjQ


Has reliable and powerful 5.0L V8 and 4x4


Has 258k kms and never been in accidents Carfax Verified
Link to Carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=sn44NXDfFVMftOJi7JvsU2k1npWJBYG2


Beautiful color combination: beautiful shiny flame blue exterior with black clean interior.
Smoke free, odor free interior


Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca


Available extended warranty up to 48 months


WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)


Tax and Licensing extra


Trade-ins are welcome!


No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!


Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.


Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca


AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON, L3V1A4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Republic

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

705-826-6777

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Republic

705-826-6777

2016 Ford F-150