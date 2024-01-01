$22,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2016 Ford F-150
XLT Sport 4x4 Certified One Owner Well Maintained
2016 Ford F-150
XLT Sport 4x4 Certified One Owner Well Maintained
Location
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
705-826-6777
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
181,200KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTEW1EP0GFC03509
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # FF16181
- Mileage 181,200 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Gorgeous F-150 Sport, well maintained by the single owner
Crew cab 5 seater with short box
20 service records in Carfax
Comes Safety Certified
Loaded with panoramic sanroof, power front seats, heated seats, remote start, Navigation, backup camera, Bluetooth, AC, towing package with trailer backup assist and factory brake controller, backup sensors, fog lights, spray in bed liner, rear power sliding window, running boards, hard trifold tonneau cover, power adjustable pedals, power ebrake, remote keyless entry with two sets of keys and more.
Link to Youtube Walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=danFHTgFDAk
Has 181k kms - had one owner - Carfax Verified
20 service records in Carfax
Link to Carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=NOqoyhM7y3qpsXKcQupO/UkK5RkyTdDs
Most desirable color combination: beautiful nando grey exterior with black clean interior.
Smoke free, odor free interior
Has efficient and reliable 2.7L V6 with 6 speed automatic transmission
Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca
AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON, L3V1A4
Crew cab 5 seater with short box
20 service records in Carfax
Comes Safety Certified
Loaded with panoramic sanroof, power front seats, heated seats, remote start, Navigation, backup camera, Bluetooth, AC, towing package with trailer backup assist and factory brake controller, backup sensors, fog lights, spray in bed liner, rear power sliding window, running boards, hard trifold tonneau cover, power adjustable pedals, power ebrake, remote keyless entry with two sets of keys and more.
Link to Youtube Walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=danFHTgFDAk
Has 181k kms - had one owner - Carfax Verified
20 service records in Carfax
Link to Carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=NOqoyhM7y3qpsXKcQupO/UkK5RkyTdDs
Most desirable color combination: beautiful nando grey exterior with black clean interior.
Smoke free, odor free interior
Has efficient and reliable 2.7L V6 with 6 speed automatic transmission
Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca
AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON, L3V1A4
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Republic
2016 Ford F-150 XLT Sport 4x4 Certified One Owner Well Maintained 181,200 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Odyssey EX Certified 8 Seater One Owner No Accidents 191,900 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Z71 V8 4x4 Certified One Owner No Accidents 211,400 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Auto Republic
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
Call Dealer
705-826-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Republic
705-826-6777
2016 Ford F-150