2016 Ford F-150
4WD SuperCrew 157" Lariat,NAVI,TOW PKG,LEATHER INT
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9630628
- VIN: 1FTFW1EF3GFB57511
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 133,661 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful 4X4 Supercrew 5.0L accident free Lariat - Sold certified and available now.
High Value Features:
4X4
Remote start
Rear view camera
Back up sensors
Tow package
Tonneau cover
Blind-Spot monitoring
Navigation
Bluetooth, USB port, Satellite radio
Leather interior
Heated seats
Ventilated seats
Power seats
Power adjustable pedals
Dual climate control
Cruise control
A/C
Power sliding window
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Auto & Fog lights
Window & Child safety locks
Financing and extended warranties available.
Vehicle Features
