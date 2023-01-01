Menu
2016 Ford F-150

133,661 KM

Auto Choice Sales

4WD SuperCrew 157" Lariat,NAVI,TOW PKG,LEATHER INT

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

133,661KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9630628
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF3GFB57511

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,661 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful 4X4 Supercrew 5.0L accident free Lariat - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

4X4

Remote start

Rear view camera

Back up sensors

Tow package

Tonneau cover

Blind-Spot monitoring

Navigation

Bluetooth, USB port, Satellite radio

Leather interior

Heated seats

Ventilated seats

Power seats

Power adjustable pedals

Dual climate control

Cruise control

A/C

Power sliding window

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Auto & Fog lights

Window & Child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Air Conditioned Seats
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Proximity Key
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

