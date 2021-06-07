Menu
2016 Ford Fusion

42,151 KM

$17,450

+ tax & licensing
$17,450

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

2016 Ford Fusion

2016 Ford Fusion

SE AWD NAV HEATED SEATS REAR CAMERA ALLOYS

2016 Ford Fusion

SE AWD NAV HEATED SEATS REAR CAMERA ALLOYS

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,450

+ taxes & licensing

42,151KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7248041
  • Stock #: 2021615A
  • VIN: 3FA6P0T97GR371852

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,151 KM

Vehicle Description

Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. All of our Certified Pre-Owned vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturer's Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance and an Exchange Privilege. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

