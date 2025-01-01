$25,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE 5.3L V8 4x4 Certified Low Kms One Owner
2016 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE 5.3L V8 4x4 Certified Low Kms One Owner
Location
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
705-826-6777
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
103,300KM
VIN 1GTV2MEC0GZ256655
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # GC16103
- Mileage 103,300 KM
Vehicle Description
One owner truck with low kms
Reliable and powerful 5.3L V8 with 4x4
Double cab 6 seater and 6.5ft box
Comes Safety Certified with no extra charge
Loaded with power seats, heated seats, backup camera, remote start, Bluetooth, AC with dual zone climate control, cruise control, fog lights, automatic headlights, towing package with factor brake controller, power adjustable pedals, tow hooks, allow rims with all terrain tires, running boards, bed liner, trifold tonneu cover and more.
Link to Youtube Walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3DpuPKsZyjE
Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca
AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON, L3V1A4
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
Auto Republic
705-826-6777
2016 GMC Sierra 1500