Location

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

705-826-6777

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
279,960KM
VIN 3GTU2MEC0GG150895

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # GS16279
  • Mileage 279,960 KM

Vehicle Description

Well maintained truck.
Reliable and powerful 5.3L V8 with 4x4
Crew cab 5 seater and short box


Comes Safety Certified with no extra charge


Loaded with power seats, heated seats, navigation, backup camera, remote start, Bluetooth, AC with dual zone climate control, cruise control, wireless charging pad, fog lights, automatic headlights, towing package with factor brake controller, tow hooks, allow rims with all terrain tires, running boards, sprayed in bed liner and more.
Link to Youtube Walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sfA3a4Yk42M


Has 279k kms - Carfax Verified
Same owner since 2018. Has been well maintained, Carfax shows 27 service records.
Link to Carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=1CuK5Vx+0mBUhRUInaaVjeKU7Rg2KDg1


Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca


Available extended warranty up to 48 months


WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)


Tax and Licensing extra


Trade-ins are welcome!


No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!


Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.


Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca


AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON, L3V1A4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Republic

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

705-826-6777

$19,995

Auto Republic

705-826-6777

2016 GMC Sierra 1500