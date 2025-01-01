$19,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE 5.3L 4x4 Crew Cab Certified Well Maintained
2016 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE 5.3L 4x4 Crew Cab Certified Well Maintained
Location
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
705-826-6777
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
279,960KM
VIN 3GTU2MEC0GG150895
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # GS16279
- Mileage 279,960 KM
Vehicle Description
Well maintained truck.
Reliable and powerful 5.3L V8 with 4x4
Crew cab 5 seater and short box
Comes Safety Certified with no extra charge
Loaded with power seats, heated seats, navigation, backup camera, remote start, Bluetooth, AC with dual zone climate control, cruise control, wireless charging pad, fog lights, automatic headlights, towing package with factor brake controller, tow hooks, allow rims with all terrain tires, running boards, sprayed in bed liner and more.
Link to Youtube Walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sfA3a4Yk42M
Has 279k kms - Carfax Verified
Same owner since 2018. Has been well maintained, Carfax shows 27 service records.
Link to Carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=1CuK5Vx+0mBUhRUInaaVjeKU7Rg2KDg1
Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca
AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON, L3V1A4
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
2016 GMC Sierra 1500