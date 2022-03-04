$26,995+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Sierra 1500
2016 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
Location
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
164,701KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8465784
- Stock #: 8219PA
- VIN: 1GTV2MEC6GZ227659
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 164,701 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
HID Headlights
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
