Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

164,701 KM

Details Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Orillia Mazda

705-325-5122

Contact Seller
2016 GMC Sierra 1500

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Orillia Mazda

600 Memorial Ave, Orillia, ON L3V 0T7

705-325-5122

  1. 8465784
  2. 8465784
  3. 8465784
  4. 8465784
  5. 8465784
  6. 8465784
  7. 8465784
  8. 8465784
  9. 8465784
  10. 8465784
Contact Seller

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

164,701KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8465784
  • Stock #: 8219PA
  • VIN: 1GTV2MEC6GZ227659

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 164,701 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
HID Headlights
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Orillia Mazda

2020 Mazda CX-9 Sign...
 16,002 KM
$48,995 + tax & lic
2019 BMW X3 xDrive30i
 83,146 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda CX-5 GS
 44,520 KM
$30,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Orillia Mazda

Orillia Mazda

Orillia Mazda

600 Memorial Ave, Orillia, ON L3V 0T7

Call Dealer

705-325-XXXX

(click to show)

705-325-5122

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory