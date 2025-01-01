Menu
Account
Sign In
Super clean, oil sprayed and well maintained <br/> GMC Sierra 2500HD with 6.0L V8 Gas 4x4 with factory towing package and long box 8ft long <br/> <br/> <br/> Comes Certified <br/> <br/> <br/> Was in Alberta from 2016 to 2022 so did not see salt <br/> moved to Ontario in 2022 <br/> <br/> <br/> Has new LT KO2s all around <br/> <br/> <br/> Only 229k kms - Carfax Verified <br/> Had two owners 2016 to 2022 in Alberta and 2022 to 2024 in Ontario <br/> Has been regularly oil spared and was meticulously maintained. <br/> Carfax shows 43 service records <br/> Link to Carfax: <br/> https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=W%2F7Xoy4CWWXZ+DbTklpb54ucAAz+g5X+ <br/> <br/> <br/> Link to Youtube walkaround video: <br/> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h0OBttRtS00 <br/> <br/> <br/> Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments <br/> www.autorepublic.ca <br/> <br/> <br/> Available extended warranty up to 48 months <br/> <br/> <br/> WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required) <br/> <br/> <br/> Tax and Licensing extra <br/> <br/> <br/> Trade-ins are welcome! <br/> <br/> <br/> No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees! <br/> <br/> <br/> Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions. <br/> <br/> <br/> Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details. <br/> www.autorepublic.ca <br/> <br/> <br/> AUTO REPUBLIC <br/> Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles <br/> 5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON, L3V1A4 <br/>

2016 GMC Sierra 2500

229,100 KM

Details Description

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLE 6.0L V8 Gas 4x4 8ft Box Super Clean Oil Spraye

Watch This Vehicle
12541078

2016 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLE 6.0L V8 Gas 4x4 8ft Box Super Clean Oil Spraye

Location

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

705-826-6777

  1. 12541078
  2. 12541078
  3. 12541078
  4. 12541078
  5. 12541078
  6. 12541078
  7. 12541078
  8. 12541078
  9. 12541078
  10. 12541078
  11. 12541078
  12. 12541078
  13. 12541078
  14. 12541078
  15. 12541078
  16. 12541078
  17. 12541078
  18. 12541078
  19. 12541078
  20. 12541078
  21. 12541078
Contact Seller

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
229,100KM
VIN 1GT22SEG6GZ221743

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # G216229
  • Mileage 229,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Super clean, oil sprayed and well maintained
GMC Sierra 2500HD with 6.0L V8 Gas 4x4 with factory towing package and long box 8ft long


Comes Certified


Was in Alberta from 2016 to 2022 so did not see salt
moved to Ontario in 2022


Has new LT KO2s all around


Only 229k kms - Carfax Verified
Had two owners 2016 to 2022 in Alberta and 2022 to 2024 in Ontario
Has been regularly oil spared and was meticulously maintained.
Carfax shows 43 service records
Link to Carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=W%2F7Xoy4CWWXZ+DbTklpb54ucAAz+g5X+


Link to Youtube walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h0OBttRtS00


Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca


Available extended warranty up to 48 months


WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)


Tax and Licensing extra


Trade-ins are welcome!


No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!


Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.


Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca


AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON, L3V1A4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Republic

Used 2016 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE 6.0L V8 Gas 4x4 8ft Box Super Clean Oil Spraye for sale in Orillia, ON
2016 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE 6.0L V8 Gas 4x4 8ft Box Super Clean Oil Spraye 229,100 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Frontier SV 4x4 Crew Cab Certified Low Kms Oil Sprayed for sale in Orillia, ON
2018 Nissan Frontier SV 4x4 Crew Cab Certified Low Kms Oil Sprayed 98,500 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-150 XLT Certified Well Maintained No Accidents for sale in Orillia, ON
2020 Ford F-150 XLT Certified Well Maintained No Accidents 225,300 KM $24,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Republic

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Republic

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

Call Dealer

705-826-XXXX

(click to show)

705-826-6777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Republic

705-826-6777

2016 GMC Sierra 2500