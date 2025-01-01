$29,995+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Sierra 2500
HD SLE 6.0L V8 Gas 4x4 8ft Box Super Clean Oil Spraye
2016 GMC Sierra 2500
HD SLE 6.0L V8 Gas 4x4 8ft Box Super Clean Oil Spraye
Location
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
705-826-6777
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
229,100KM
VIN 1GT22SEG6GZ221743
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # G216229
- Mileage 229,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Super clean, oil sprayed and well maintained
GMC Sierra 2500HD with 6.0L V8 Gas 4x4 with factory towing package and long box 8ft long
Comes Certified
Was in Alberta from 2016 to 2022 so did not see salt
moved to Ontario in 2022
Has new LT KO2s all around
Only 229k kms - Carfax Verified
Had two owners 2016 to 2022 in Alberta and 2022 to 2024 in Ontario
Has been regularly oil spared and was meticulously maintained.
Carfax shows 43 service records
Link to Carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=W%2F7Xoy4CWWXZ+DbTklpb54ucAAz+g5X+
Link to Youtube walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h0OBttRtS00
Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca
AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON, L3V1A4
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
2016 GMC Sierra 2500