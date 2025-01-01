Menu
One of the most reliable suvs out there 
One owner, no reported accidents 


Has heated seats,back up camera, AC, cruise control, power locks, windows and mirrors, eco mode, steering wheel controls, 2 USB sockets and a HDMI port, rear privacy glass and more. 
Link to Youtube walkaround video: 
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Mm49DW09C8 


Comes Safety Certified 


181k kms with one owner and no reported accidents - Carfax Verified 
Link to carfax: 
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=EhCGrQLrPRAErnuu+XzdzvERzKmd%2FtvW 


Fuel consumption is as low as 7L per 100 hyw kms. 


Very desirable color combination: shiny grey exterior with black clean interior. 
Smoke free, odor free interior. 


Available extended warranty up to 48 months 


WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required) 


Tax and Licensing extra 


Trade-ins are welcome! 


No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!

2016 Honda CR-V

181,400 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda CR-V

LX AWD Certified One Owner No Accidents

2016 Honda CR-V

LX AWD Certified One Owner No Accidents

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

705-826-6777

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

181,400KM
VIN 2HKRM4H33GH104142

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 181,400 KM

One of the most reliable suvs out there
One owner, no reported accidents


Has heated seats,back up camera, AC, cruise control, power locks, windows and mirrors, eco mode, steering wheel controls, 2 USB sockets and a HDMI port, rear privacy glass and more.
Link to Youtube walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Mm49DW09C8


Comes Safety Certified


181k kms with one owner and no reported accidents - Carfax Verified
Link to carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=EhCGrQLrPRAErnuu+XzdzvERzKmd%2FtvW


Fuel consumption is as low as 7L per 100 hyw kms.


Very desirable color combination: shiny grey exterior with black clean interior.
Smoke free, odor free interior.


Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca


Available extended warranty up to 48 months


WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)


Tax and Licensing extra


Trade-ins are welcome!


No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!


Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.


Please call us at 705/826/6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca

Auto Republic

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

2016 Honda CR-V