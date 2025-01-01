$16,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda CR-V
LX AWD Certified One Owner No Accidents
2016 Honda CR-V
LX AWD Certified One Owner No Accidents
Location
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
705-826-6777
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
181,400KM
VIN 2HKRM4H33GH104142
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 181,400 KM
Vehicle Description
One of the most reliable suvs out there
One owner, no reported accidents
Has heated seats,back up camera, AC, cruise control, power locks, windows and mirrors, eco mode, steering wheel controls, 2 USB sockets and a HDMI port, rear privacy glass and more.
Link to Youtube walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Mm49DW09C8
Comes Safety Certified
181k kms with one owner and no reported accidents - Carfax Verified
Link to carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=EhCGrQLrPRAErnuu+XzdzvERzKmd%2FtvW
Fuel consumption is as low as 7L per 100 hyw kms.
Very desirable color combination: shiny grey exterior with black clean interior.
Smoke free, odor free interior.
Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Please call us at 705/826/6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
