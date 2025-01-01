$13,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2016 Honda CR-V
EX-L AWD Certified Loaded No Accidents
2016 Honda CR-V
EX-L AWD Certified Loaded No Accidents
Location
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
705-826-6777
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
246,000KM
VIN 2HKRM4H78GH117603
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 246,000 KM
Vehicle Description
One of the most reliable suvs out there
Loaded with top trim functionality and great fuel economy.
No reported accidents
Comes Safety Certified with no extra charge
Loaded with leather seats, power seats, heated seats, power sunroof, back up camera, side camera, keyless entry with two sets of keys, AC with dual zone climate control, cruise control, power locks, windows and mirrors, push to start, eco mode, steering wheel controls, 2 USB sockets and a HDMI port, alloy rims, fog light, privacy glass and more.
Link to Youtube walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HyxuaClq5nU
246k kms and never been in accidents - Carfax Verified
Had two owners 2016 to 2020 and 2020 to 2025
Link to carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=qUu4QlhjTQ7S6akW07tWIQbfbTewISSa
Fuel consumption is as low as 7L per 100 hyw kms.
Very desirable color combination: shiny black exterior with black leather interior.
Smoke free, odor free interior.
Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Please call us at 705/826/6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca
Loaded with top trim functionality and great fuel economy.
No reported accidents
Comes Safety Certified with no extra charge
Loaded with leather seats, power seats, heated seats, power sunroof, back up camera, side camera, keyless entry with two sets of keys, AC with dual zone climate control, cruise control, power locks, windows and mirrors, push to start, eco mode, steering wheel controls, 2 USB sockets and a HDMI port, alloy rims, fog light, privacy glass and more.
Link to Youtube walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HyxuaClq5nU
246k kms and never been in accidents - Carfax Verified
Had two owners 2016 to 2020 and 2020 to 2025
Link to carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=qUu4QlhjTQ7S6akW07tWIQbfbTewISSa
Fuel consumption is as low as 7L per 100 hyw kms.
Very desirable color combination: shiny black exterior with black leather interior.
Smoke free, odor free interior.
Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Please call us at 705/826/6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Republic
2016 Ford F-150 XLT 5.0L V8 4x4 Crew Cab Certified No Accidents 157,900 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150 FX4 Sport 4x4 Loaded Certified One Owner No Accide 219,900 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape Titanium AWD Certified Loaded One Owner 151,600 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Auto Republic
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
Call Dealer
705-826-XXXX(click to show)
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Auto Republic
705-826-6777
2016 Honda CR-V