One of the most reliable suvs out there <br/> Loaded with top trim functionality and great fuel economy. <br/> No reported accidents <br/> <br/> <br/> Comes Safety Certified with no extra charge <br/> <br/> <br/> Loaded with leather seats, power seats, heated seats, power sunroof, back up camera, side camera, keyless entry with two sets of keys, AC with dual zone climate control, cruise control, power locks, windows and mirrors, push to start, eco mode, steering wheel controls, 2 USB sockets and a HDMI port, alloy rims, fog light, privacy glass and more. <br/> Link to Youtube walkaround video: <br/> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HyxuaClq5nU <br/> <br/> <br/> 246k kms and never been in accidents - Carfax Verified <br/> Had two owners 2016 to 2020 and 2020 to 2025 <br/> Link to carfax: <br/> https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=qUu4QlhjTQ7S6akW07tWIQbfbTewISSa <br/> <br/> <br/> Fuel consumption is as low as 7L per 100 hyw kms. <br/> <br/> <br/> Very desirable color combination: shiny black exterior with black leather interior. <br/> Smoke free, odor free interior. <br/> <br/> <br/> Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments <br/> www.autorepublic.ca <br/> <br/> <br/> Available extended warranty up to 48 months <br/> <br/> <br/> WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required) <br/> <br/> <br/> Tax and Licensing extra <br/> <br/> <br/> Trade-ins are welcome! <br/> <br/> <br/> No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees! <br/> <br/> <br/> Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions. <br/> <br/> <br/> Please call us at 705/826/6777 for more details. <br/> www.autorepublic.ca <br/>

2016 Honda CR-V

246,000 KM

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD Certified Loaded No Accidents

13049693

2016 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD Certified Loaded No Accidents

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

705-826-6777

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
246,000KM
VIN 2HKRM4H78GH117603

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 246,000 KM

Auto Republic

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

$13,995

Auto Republic

705-826-6777

2016 Honda CR-V