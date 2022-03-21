$23,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda CR-V
Awd 5dr Se
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
132,651KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8973853
- VIN: 2HKRM4H43GH132449
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 132,651 KM
Vehicle Description
One owner, AWD, accident free SUV with Econ - Sold certified and available now.
High Value Features:
One owner
AWD
Econ
Rear view camera
Bluetooth
USB port
Touch screen media
Heated seats
Cruise control
A/C
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Heated mirrors
Auto & Fog lights
Window & Child safety locks
Financing and extended warranties available.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bluetooth Connection
