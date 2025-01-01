Menu
Discover the epitome of reliability and style with this meticulously maintained 2016 Honda HR-V EX. This one-owner gem boasts a perfect blend of versatility, efficiency, and comfort, making it an ideal choice for any journey. <br/> With its sleek and timeless design, this HR-V EX stands out on the road, while its well-crafted interior provides ample space for both passengers and cargo. Whether youre navigating city streets or tackling off-road adventures, this vehicles impressive performance and handling ensure a smooth ride every time. <br/> Equipped with a range of advanced features, including a responsive touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, backup camera, side camera and more, staying connected and entertained is effortless. <br/> Rest assured, this HR-V has been diligently maintained, with regular servicing and care taken by its single owner. Its pristine condition and low mileage make it a rare find in the pre-owned market. <br/> Dont miss your chance to own this exceptional 2016 Honda HR-V EX. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience driving perfection firsthand. <br/> <br/> <br/> Comes Safety Certified with no extra charge <br/> <br/> <br/> Has 223k kms - Carfax Verified <br/> Had one owner and no reported accidents <br/> Link to Carfax: <br/> https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=9zU8pIa%2FFAA5KIVl98b%2F3ogZai5STS2l <br/> <br/> <br/> Link to Youtube walkaround video: <br/> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SFX2vDsRvOM <br/> <br/> <br/> Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments <br/> www.autorepublic.ca <br/> <br/> <br/> Available extended warranty up to 48 months <br/> <br/> <br/> WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required) <br/> <br/> <br/> Tax and Licensing extra <br/> <br/> <br/> Trade-ins are welcome! <br/> <br/> <br/> No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees! <br/> <br/> <br/> Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions. <br/> <br/> <br/> Please call us at 705/826/6777 for more details. <br/> www.autorepublic.ca

2016 Honda HR-V

223,300 KM

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Honda HR-V

EX AWD Certified One Owner No Accidents

13183859

2016 Honda HR-V

EX AWD Certified One Owner No Accidents

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

705-826-6777

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
223,300KM
VIN 3CZRU6H58GM110097

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # HH16223
  • Mileage 223,300 KM

Discover the epitome of reliability and style with this meticulously maintained 2016 Honda HR-V EX. This one-owner gem boasts a perfect blend of versatility, efficiency, and comfort, making it an ideal choice for any journey.
With its sleek and timeless design, this HR-V EX stands out on the road, while its well-crafted interior provides ample space for both passengers and cargo. Whether you're navigating city streets or tackling off-road adventures, this vehicle's impressive performance and handling ensure a smooth ride every time.
Equipped with a range of advanced features, including a responsive touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, backup camera, side camera and more, staying connected and entertained is effortless.
Rest assured, this HR-V has been diligently maintained, with regular servicing and care taken by its single owner. Its pristine condition and low mileage make it a rare find in the pre-owned market.
Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional 2016 Honda HR-V EX. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience driving perfection firsthand.


Comes Safety Certified with no extra charge


Has 223k kms - Carfax Verified
Had one owner and no reported accidents
Link to Carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=9zU8pIa%2FFAA5KIVl98b%2F3ogZai5STS2l


Link to Youtube walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SFX2vDsRvOM


Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca


Available extended warranty up to 48 months


WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)


Tax and Licensing extra


Trade-ins are welcome!


No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!


Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.


Please call us at 705/826/6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Republic

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

705-826-6777

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Republic

705-826-6777

2016 Honda HR-V