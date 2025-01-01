$13,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2016 Honda HR-V
EX AWD Certified One Owner No Accidents
2016 Honda HR-V
EX AWD Certified One Owner No Accidents
Location
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
705-826-6777
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
223,300KM
VIN 3CZRU6H58GM110097
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # HH16223
- Mileage 223,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the epitome of reliability and style with this meticulously maintained 2016 Honda HR-V EX. This one-owner gem boasts a perfect blend of versatility, efficiency, and comfort, making it an ideal choice for any journey.
With its sleek and timeless design, this HR-V EX stands out on the road, while its well-crafted interior provides ample space for both passengers and cargo. Whether you're navigating city streets or tackling off-road adventures, this vehicle's impressive performance and handling ensure a smooth ride every time.
Equipped with a range of advanced features, including a responsive touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, backup camera, side camera and more, staying connected and entertained is effortless.
Rest assured, this HR-V has been diligently maintained, with regular servicing and care taken by its single owner. Its pristine condition and low mileage make it a rare find in the pre-owned market.
Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional 2016 Honda HR-V EX. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience driving perfection firsthand.
Comes Safety Certified with no extra charge
Has 223k kms - Carfax Verified
Had one owner and no reported accidents
Link to Carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=9zU8pIa%2FFAA5KIVl98b%2F3ogZai5STS2l
Link to Youtube walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SFX2vDsRvOM
Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Please call us at 705/826/6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca
With its sleek and timeless design, this HR-V EX stands out on the road, while its well-crafted interior provides ample space for both passengers and cargo. Whether you're navigating city streets or tackling off-road adventures, this vehicle's impressive performance and handling ensure a smooth ride every time.
Equipped with a range of advanced features, including a responsive touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, backup camera, side camera and more, staying connected and entertained is effortless.
Rest assured, this HR-V has been diligently maintained, with regular servicing and care taken by its single owner. Its pristine condition and low mileage make it a rare find in the pre-owned market.
Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional 2016 Honda HR-V EX. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience driving perfection firsthand.
Comes Safety Certified with no extra charge
Has 223k kms - Carfax Verified
Had one owner and no reported accidents
Link to Carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=9zU8pIa%2FFAA5KIVl98b%2F3ogZai5STS2l
Link to Youtube walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SFX2vDsRvOM
Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Please call us at 705/826/6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Republic
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Loaded Certified Well Maintained 153,200 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Transit Cargo Van T-250 148" Med Rf 9000 GVWR Sliding Dr C 148,100 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Transit Connect XLT Certified Low Kms Well Maintained 127,000 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Auto Republic
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
Call Dealer
705-826-XXXX(click to show)
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Auto Republic
705-826-6777
2016 Honda HR-V