2016 Honda HR-V

EX-L,AWD,NAVI,S/ROOF,R/V CAM,LEATHER INT,B.TOOTH

2016 Honda HR-V

EX-L,AWD,NAVI,S/ROOF,R/V CAM,LEATHER INT,B.TOOTH

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 112,378KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4488012
  • VIN: 3CZRU6H79GM107419
Exterior Colour
Purple
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sharp and stylish, fuel efficient SUV with alloy wheels, tinted windows and power sunroof. loaded with safety options like AWD, rear view camera, lane watch camera, forward collision warning (FCW) and lane departure warning(LDW). It also has Econ driving mode for even greater fuel efficiency and paddle shifters for more personalized control and greater performance. The added convenience of navigation, bluetooth, USB port, satellite radio, touchscreen media, leather interior and heated seats. It is also equipped with dual climate control, cruise control, a/c, steering wheel controls, telescoping steering wheel and height adjustable drivers seat to help find the perfect driving position, power locks, windows, mirrors, heated mirrors,auto lights, fog lights, abs, traction control, side airbags, window and child safety locks. for more information call or email us today.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Forward Collision Warning
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Lane Watch Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

