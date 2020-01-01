2016 Honda HR-V

Sharp and stylish, fuel efficient SUV with alloy wheels, tinted windows and power sunroof. loaded with safety options like AWD, rear view camera, lane watch camera, forward collision warning (FCW) and lane departure warning(LDW). It also has Econ driving mode for even greater fuel efficiency and paddle shifters for more personalized control and greater performance. The added convenience of navigation, bluetooth, USB port, satellite radio, touchscreen media, leather interior and heated seats. It is also equipped with dual climate control, cruise control, a/c, steering wheel controls, telescoping steering wheel and height adjustable drivers seat to help find the perfect driving position, power locks, windows, mirrors, heated mirrors,auto lights, fog lights, abs, traction control, side airbags, window and child safety locks. for more information call or email us today.