$16,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Choice Sales
705-792-9000
2016 Hyundai Elantra
GL,LOW KMS,ECO/SPORT,B.TOOTH,HEATED SEATS
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
97,782KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8534099
- VIN: 5NPDH4AE9GH727517
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 97,782 KM
Vehicle Description
Stylish, fuel efficient, one owner, low kilometer, accident free sedan - Sold certified and available now.
High Value Features:
Low KM's
One owner
Eco & Sport driving modes
Bluetooth
USB port
Satellite radio
Heated seats
Cruise control
A/C
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Auto lights
Window & Child safety locks
Financing and extended warranties available.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
