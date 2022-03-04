Menu
2016 Hyundai Elantra

97,782 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

GL,LOW KMS,ECO/SPORT,B.TOOTH,HEATED SEATS

Location

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

97,782KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8534099
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE9GH727517

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 97,782 KM

Vehicle Description

Stylish, fuel efficient, one owner, low kilometer, accident free sedan - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

Low KM's

One owner

Eco & Sport driving modes

Bluetooth

USB port

Satellite radio

Heated seats

Cruise control

A/C

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Auto lights

Window & Child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

