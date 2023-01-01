Menu
2016 Hyundai Elantra

73,135 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

4dr Sdn Auto Sport Appearance,R/V CAM,PWR S/ROOF

Location

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

73,135KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9456754
  • VIN: KMHDH4AE6GU513893

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 73,135 KM

Vehicle Description

Stylish fuel efficient low kilometer sedan - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

Low KM's

Eco & Sport optional driving modes

Rear view camera

Power sunroof

Bluetooth

USB port

Satellite radio

Heated seats

Cruise control

A/C

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Auto lights & Fog lights

Window & Child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

