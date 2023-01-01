$16,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Elantra
4dr Sdn Auto Sport Appearance,R/V CAM,PWR S/ROOF
Location
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
73,135KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9456754
- VIN: KMHDH4AE6GU513893
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 73,135 KM
Vehicle Description
Stylish fuel efficient low kilometer sedan - Sold certified and available now.
High Value Features:
Low KM's
Eco & Sport optional driving modes
Rear view camera
Power sunroof
Bluetooth
USB port
Satellite radio
Heated seats
Cruise control
A/C
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Auto lights & Fog lights
Window & Child safety locks
Financing and extended warranties available.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
