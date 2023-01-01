Menu
2016 Jeep Cherokee

162,610 KM

Details Description

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

2016 Jeep Cherokee

2016 Jeep Cherokee

4WD 4dr North

2016 Jeep Cherokee

4WD 4dr North

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

162,610KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10085952
  • Stock #: PR358607B
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCS7GW128937

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PR358607B
  • Mileage 162,610 KM

Vehicle Description

Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. All of our Certified Pre-Owned vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturer's Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance and an Exchange Privilege. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

