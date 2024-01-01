Menu
<p>This 2016 Jeep Cherokee is a perfect blend of rugged capability and modern comfort. Its 4WD system ensures you can tackle any terrain, whether its a snowy driveway or a weekend adventure off the beaten path. The North trim level boasts a range of premium features that make every drive enjoyable, from the heated seats and steering wheel to the power tailgate for easy cargo access. The navigation system and rearview camera add to the convenience and safety, while the Bluetooth connectivity and SiriusXM radio keep you entertained on the go. With a sleek grey exterior and black interior, this Cherokee is as stylish as it is functional.</p><p>This Jeep has been well-maintained with just 157,521 km on the odometer. Its ready to hit the road with you!</p><p><strong>Here are 5 of its most exciting features:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Remote Start:</strong> Warm up your car from the comfort of your home or office on those chilly Canadian mornings.</li><li><strong>Rearview Camera:</strong> Effortlessly navigate tight spaces and parking lots with the added peace of mind of a rearview camera.</li><li><strong>Navigation System:</strong> Never get lost again with a built-in GPS system that guides you to your destination.</li><li><strong>Power Tailgate:</strong> Open and close your trunk with ease using the convenient power tailgate.</li><li><strong>Heated Seats and Steering Wheel:</strong> Stay warm and comfortable during those cold winter drives with heated seats and a heated steering wheel.</li></ul><p>Visit Auto Choice Sales today to see this fantastic 2016 Jeep Cherokee in person!</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 1C4PJMCS9GW173684

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 157,521 KM

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
