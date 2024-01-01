$13,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Cherokee
4WD 4dr North,REMOTE START,R/V CAM,NAVI,PWR T/GATE
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 157,521 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2016 Jeep Cherokee is a perfect blend of rugged capability and modern comfort. Its 4WD system ensures you can tackle any terrain, whether it's a snowy driveway or a weekend adventure off the beaten path. The North trim level boasts a range of premium features that make every drive enjoyable, from the heated seats and steering wheel to the power tailgate for easy cargo access. The navigation system and rearview camera add to the convenience and safety, while the Bluetooth connectivity and SiriusXM radio keep you entertained on the go. With a sleek grey exterior and black interior, this Cherokee is as stylish as it is functional.
This Jeep has been well-maintained with just 157,521 km on the odometer. It's ready to hit the road with you!
Here are 5 of its most exciting features:
- Remote Start: Warm up your car from the comfort of your home or office on those chilly Canadian mornings.
- Rearview Camera: Effortlessly navigate tight spaces and parking lots with the added peace of mind of a rearview camera.
- Navigation System: Never get lost again with a built-in GPS system that guides you to your destination.
- Power Tailgate: Open and close your trunk with ease using the convenient power tailgate.
- Heated Seats and Steering Wheel: Stay warm and comfortable during those cold winter drives with heated seats and a heated steering wheel.
Visit Auto Choice Sales today to see this fantastic 2016 Jeep Cherokee in person!
Vehicle Features
Auto Choice Sales
+ taxes & licensing
705-792-9000