2016 Jeep Compass

89,847 KM

Details Description Features

High Altitude,4X4,REMOTE START,R/V CAM,LEATHER INT

High Altitude,4X4,REMOTE START,R/V CAM,LEATHER INT

Location

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

89,847KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7337735
  • VIN: 1C4NJDAB9GD571452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 89,847 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful 4X4 fuel efficient accident free SUV - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

4X4

Remote start

Alloys & tint

Rear view camera

Power sunroof

Bluetooth

USB Satellite radio

Touch screen media

Heated seats

Leather interior

Cruise control

A/C

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Heated mirrors

Fog lights

Window & child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

