2016 Jeep Patriot

$20,995 + taxes & licensing 9 6 , 2 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8738999

8738999 Stock #: JP16096

JP16096 VIN: 1C4NJRAB1GD813535

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 96,200 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.