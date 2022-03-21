$20,995+ tax & licensing
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Republic
705-826-6777
2016 Jeep Patriot
High Altitude, Loaded, 4x4, Certified
96,200KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8738999
- Stock #: JP16096
- VIN: 1C4NJRAB1GD813535
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 96,200 KM
Vehicle Description
4 cyl engine, great on gas
Loaded with leather seats, power adjustable seats, heated seats, power sunroof, Bluetooth, Navigation, remote start, cruise control, AC alloy wheels, power locks and windows, power tilt steering, automatic headlights, remote keyless entry with two sets of keys, trip computer, fog lights, roof rack and much more ...
Link to Youtube walkaround video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9TbEdVWf8-o
Low kms - only 96200 kms
Never Been in accidents - Carfax Verified
Has been well maintained, Carfax shows 18 service records.
Link to Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=iITtxbjJv0GWbLTwz5kkD7VrLqzsuVU3
Comes Safety Certified and 3 months extended warranty is included with no extra charge
Has efficient and reliable 2.4L 4 cyl engine pushing lot of power to all four wheels.
Gorgeous color combination - shiny black exterior on black clean interior.
Smoke free, odor free interior.
Perfect combination of versatility, safety and reliability.
Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca
Following warranty is included with no extra charge:
Extendable and renewable warranty for 3 months or 3000kms covering Engine, Transmission, Trans-axle, Differentials, Transfer case, Turbo Charger, Seals and Gaskets, AC, Starter, Alternator, Steering System, Brake systems, Fuel Injection Systems, Electrical Systems. With coverage up to 2500$ limit per claim, with the ability to have the repairs done at any shop based on customer`s preference.
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Flexible working hours based on appointments including evenings and weekends.
To prevent spread of COVID-19 AUTO REPUBLIC is following all safety guidelines. We disinfect the steering wheels, door/hood/trunk handles, dash and center console, seats and other parts of vehicles BEFORE and AFTER test drives. We do also provide disposable gloves and masks upon request. Wearing masks are required in the office.
Electronic signing of the agreements and delivery of the vehicles to customer`s location is available too.
Please call us at 705/826/6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca
AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON.
