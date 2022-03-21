Menu
2016 Jeep Patriot

96,200 KM

Details Description

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Republic

705-826-6777

High Altitude, Loaded, 4x4, Certified

2016 Jeep Patriot

High Altitude, Loaded, 4x4, Certified

Location

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

96,200KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8738999
  • Stock #: JP16096
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB1GD813535

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 96,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Top of the line 4x4 SUV in mint condition
4 cyl engine, great on gas


Loaded with leather seats, power adjustable seats, heated seats, power sunroof, Bluetooth, Navigation, remote start, cruise control, AC alloy wheels, power locks and windows, power tilt steering, automatic headlights, remote keyless entry with two sets of keys, trip computer, fog lights, roof rack and much more ...
Link to Youtube walkaround video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9TbEdVWf8-o


Low kms - only 96200 kms
Never Been in accidents - Carfax Verified
Has been well maintained, Carfax shows 18 service records.
Link to Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=iITtxbjJv0GWbLTwz5kkD7VrLqzsuVU3


Comes Safety Certified and 3 months extended warranty is included with no extra charge


Has efficient and reliable 2.4L 4 cyl engine pushing lot of power to all four wheels.


Gorgeous color combination - shiny black exterior on black clean interior.
Smoke free, odor free interior.


Perfect combination of versatility, safety and reliability.


Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
Following warranty is included with no extra charge:
Extendable and renewable warranty for 3 months or 3000kms covering Engine, Transmission, Trans-axle, Differentials, Transfer case, Turbo Charger, Seals and Gaskets, AC, Starter, Alternator, Steering System, Brake systems, Fuel Injection Systems, Electrical Systems. With coverage up to 2500$ limit per claim, with the ability to have the repairs done at any shop based on customer`s preference.


Available extended warranty up to 48 months


WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)


Tax and Licensing extra


Trade-ins are welcome!


No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!


Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Flexible working hours based on appointments including evenings and weekends.


To prevent spread of COVID-19 AUTO REPUBLIC is following all safety guidelines. We disinfect the steering wheels, door/hood/trunk handles, dash and center console, seats and other parts of vehicles BEFORE and AFTER test drives. We do also provide disposable gloves and masks upon request. Wearing masks are required in the office.
Electronic signing of the agreements and delivery of the vehicles to customer`s location is available too.


Please call us at 705/826/6777 for more details.
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

