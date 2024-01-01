Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Get ready for adventure with this rugged and reliable 2016 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 2dr Sport, available now at Auto Choice Sales! This black beauty boasts a powerful 3.6L V6 engine paired with a 6-speed manual transmission, giving you complete control on the road and off. With its iconic Jeep design, this Wrangler is sure to turn heads wherever you go. The charcoal interior offers comfort and practicality, featuring bucket seats, a folding rear seat, and a host of convenient features like Bluetooth, USB connectivity, and SiriusXM Radio.</p><p>With 128,712km on the odometer, this Wrangler has proven its durability and is ready for many more miles of adventure. Experience the freedom of the open road with this capable and stylish off-roader.</p><p><strong>Here are five features that will make you fall in love with this Jeep Wrangler:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Go Anywhere:</strong> This Wrangler is equipped with a 4-wheel drive system, allowing you to tackle any terrain with confidence.</li><li><strong>Manual Transmission:</strong> Experience the thrill of driving a true off-roader with a 6-speed manual transmission that puts you in control.</li><li><strong>Tech-Savvy:</strong> Stay connected on the go with Bluetooth, USB connectivity, and SiriusXM radio.</li><li><strong>Comfort and Convenience:</strong> Enjoy comfortable bucket seats, a folding rear seat, and steering wheel controls for easy access to your favorite features.</li><li><strong>Safety First:</strong> This Wrangler comes equipped with safety features like anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and traction control.</li></ul><p>Dont miss your chance to own this fantastic Jeep Wrangler! Visit Auto Choice Sales today for a test drive and experience the adventure for yourself.</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2016 Jeep Wrangler

128,712 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Jeep Wrangler

4WD 2dr Sport, 6 SPEED MANUAL, B.TOOTH, USB, SAT

Watch This Vehicle
11955282

2016 Jeep Wrangler

4WD 2dr Sport, 6 SPEED MANUAL, B.TOOTH, USB, SAT

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

  1. 1732550411
  2. 1732550417
  3. 1732550422
  4. 1732550417
  5. 1732550421
  6. 1732550419
  7. 1732550417
  8. 1732550423
  9. 1732550409
  10. 1732550418
  11. 1732550417
  12. 1732550420
  13. 1732550419
  14. 1732550421
  15. 1732550419
  16. 1732550410
  17. 1732550420
  18. 1732550423
  19. 1732550407
  20. 1732550421
  21. 1732550422
  22. 1732550421
  23. 1732550418
  24. 1732550423
  25. 1732550418
  26. 1732550414
  27. 1732550423
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
128,712KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C4AJWAG3GL267061

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 128,712 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready for adventure with this rugged and reliable 2016 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 2dr Sport, available now at Auto Choice Sales! This black beauty boasts a powerful 3.6L V6 engine paired with a 6-speed manual transmission, giving you complete control on the road and off. With its iconic Jeep design, this Wrangler is sure to turn heads wherever you go. The charcoal interior offers comfort and practicality, featuring bucket seats, a folding rear seat, and a host of convenient features like Bluetooth, USB connectivity, and SiriusXM Radio.

With 128,712km on the odometer, this Wrangler has proven its durability and is ready for many more miles of adventure. Experience the freedom of the open road with this capable and stylish off-roader.

Here are five features that will make you fall in love with this Jeep Wrangler:

  • Go Anywhere: This Wrangler is equipped with a 4-wheel drive system, allowing you to tackle any terrain with confidence.
  • Manual Transmission: Experience the thrill of driving a true off-roader with a 6-speed manual transmission that puts you in control.
  • Tech-Savvy: Stay connected on the go with Bluetooth, USB connectivity, and SiriusXM radio.
  • Comfort and Convenience: Enjoy comfortable bucket seats, a folding rear seat, and steering wheel controls for easy access to your favorite features.
  • Safety First: This Wrangler comes equipped with safety features like anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and traction control.

Don't miss your chance to own this fantastic Jeep Wrangler! Visit Auto Choice Sales today for a test drive and experience the adventure for yourself.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Choice Sales

Used 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SXT, LOW KM'S, ECON, STOW-N-GO,7 PASSENGER for sale in Orillia, ON
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SXT, LOW KM'S, ECON, STOW-N-GO,7 PASSENGER 127,774 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA3 GT w/Turbo Auto i-ACTIV AWD, SPORT, NAVI, LEATHER for sale in Orillia, ON
2021 Mazda MAZDA3 GT w/Turbo Auto i-ACTIV AWD, SPORT, NAVI, LEATHER 81,790 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis 4dr Sdn Technology, ECO, NAVI, PANO, LEATHER INT for sale in Orillia, ON
2015 Hyundai Genesis 4dr Sdn Technology, ECO, NAVI, PANO, LEATHER INT 139,774 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Choice Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-792-XXXX

(click to show)

705-792-9000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Wrangler