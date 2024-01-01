$13,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Wrangler
4WD 2dr Sport, 6 SPEED MANUAL, B.TOOTH, USB, SAT
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 128,712 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready for adventure with this rugged and reliable 2016 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 2dr Sport, available now at Auto Choice Sales! This black beauty boasts a powerful 3.6L V6 engine paired with a 6-speed manual transmission, giving you complete control on the road and off. With its iconic Jeep design, this Wrangler is sure to turn heads wherever you go. The charcoal interior offers comfort and practicality, featuring bucket seats, a folding rear seat, and a host of convenient features like Bluetooth, USB connectivity, and SiriusXM Radio.
With 128,712km on the odometer, this Wrangler has proven its durability and is ready for many more miles of adventure. Experience the freedom of the open road with this capable and stylish off-roader.
Here are five features that will make you fall in love with this Jeep Wrangler:
- Go Anywhere: This Wrangler is equipped with a 4-wheel drive system, allowing you to tackle any terrain with confidence.
- Manual Transmission: Experience the thrill of driving a true off-roader with a 6-speed manual transmission that puts you in control.
- Tech-Savvy: Stay connected on the go with Bluetooth, USB connectivity, and SiriusXM radio.
- Comfort and Convenience: Enjoy comfortable bucket seats, a folding rear seat, and steering wheel controls for easy access to your favorite features.
- Safety First: This Wrangler comes equipped with safety features like anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and traction control.
Don't miss your chance to own this fantastic Jeep Wrangler! Visit Auto Choice Sales today for a test drive and experience the adventure for yourself.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Auto Choice Sales
705-792-9000