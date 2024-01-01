$12,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Kia Forte
4dr Sdn Auto EX, LOW KM'S, ECO, R/V CAM, H/SEATS
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 75,019 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2016 Kia Forte EX at Auto Choice Sales. This black beauty boasts a sleek exterior and a comfortable charcoal interior, perfect for both everyday commutes and weekend adventures. With only 75,019km on the odometer, this Forte is practically brand new!
Enjoy the convenience of features like heated seats and a rearview camera, keeping you warm and safe in any weather. The powerful 2L I4 engine paired with an automatic transmission delivers smooth and efficient performance, making it a joy to drive. Plus, the Forte EX comes equipped with a variety of safety features like anti-lock brakes, side airbags, and a security system, giving you peace of mind on the road.
This Kia Forte EX is truly a standout vehicle. Here are five of its most enticing features:
- Low Mileage: This car is practically new with only 75,019km on the odometer.
- Heated Seats: Enjoy cozy comfort even on the coldest days.
- Rearview Camera: Enjoy peace of mind when backing up.
- ECO-Friendly: Save money at the pump with this fuel-efficient engine.
- Stylish Design: Turn heads with this sleek and modern sedan.
Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional Kia Forte EX. Visit Auto Choice Sales today for a test drive!
Vehicle Features
Auto Choice Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
705-792-9000