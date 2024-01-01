Menu
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2016 Kia Forte EX at Auto Choice Sales. This black beauty boasts a sleek exterior and a comfortable charcoal interior, perfect for both everyday commutes and weekend adventures. With only 75,019km on the odometer, this Forte is practically brand new!

Enjoy the convenience of features like heated seats and a rearview camera, keeping you warm and safe in any weather. The powerful 2L I4 engine paired with an automatic transmission delivers smooth and efficient performance, making it a joy to drive. Plus, the Forte EX comes equipped with a variety of safety features like anti-lock brakes, side airbags, and a security system, giving you peace of mind on the road.

This Kia Forte EX is truly a standout vehicle. Here are five of its most enticing features:

Low Mileage: This car is practically new with only 75,019km on the odometer.
Heated Seats: Enjoy cozy comfort even on the coldest days.
Rearview Camera: Enjoy peace of mind when backing up.
ECO-Friendly: Save money at the pump with this fuel-efficient engine.
Stylish Design: Turn heads with this sleek and modern sedan.

Dont miss your chance to own this exceptional Kia Forte EX. Visit Auto Choice Sales today for a test drive!

2016 Kia Forte

75,019 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Kia Forte

4dr Sdn Auto EX, LOW KM'S, ECO, R/V CAM, H/SEATS

12019690

2016 Kia Forte

4dr Sdn Auto EX, LOW KM'S, ECO, R/V CAM, H/SEATS

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
75,019KM
Good Condition
VIN KNAFX4A87G5453866

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 75,019 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2016 Kia Forte EX at Auto Choice Sales. This black beauty boasts a sleek exterior and a comfortable charcoal interior, perfect for both everyday commutes and weekend adventures. With only 75,019km on the odometer, this Forte is practically brand new!

Enjoy the convenience of features like heated seats and a rearview camera, keeping you warm and safe in any weather. The powerful 2L I4 engine paired with an automatic transmission delivers smooth and efficient performance, making it a joy to drive. Plus, the Forte EX comes equipped with a variety of safety features like anti-lock brakes, side airbags, and a security system, giving you peace of mind on the road.

This Kia Forte EX is truly a standout vehicle. Here are five of its most enticing features:

  • Low Mileage: This car is practically new with only 75,019km on the odometer.
  • Heated Seats: Enjoy cozy comfort even on the coldest days.
  • Rearview Camera: Enjoy peace of mind when backing up.
  • ECO-Friendly: Save money at the pump with this fuel-efficient engine.
  • Stylish Design: Turn heads with this sleek and modern sedan.

Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional Kia Forte EX. Visit Auto Choice Sales today for a test drive!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

705-792-XXXX

705-792-9000

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2016 Kia Forte