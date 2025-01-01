$12,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 Kia Forte
LX Certified Only 113k kms One Owner No Accidents
Location
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
705-826-6777
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
113,900KM
VIN KNAFX4A64G5516520
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 113,900 KM
Vehicle Description
One owner, accident free car
Only 113k kms - Carfax Verified
Comes Safety Certified
Has heated seats, AC, cruise control, remote keyless entry with sets of keys, power locks, windows and mirrors, tilt steering, steering wheel control, alloy rims, fog lights, Weathertech mats and much more.
Link to YouTube walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G8ROURYE1-E
Link to carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=lWDj7u9IldGayUxc+31e57zSph4VpJDI
Fuel consumption as low as 6L per 100hyw kms
A perfect choice for someone looking to find a combination of style, reliability and great fuel efficiency.
Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Please call us at 705/826/6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca
