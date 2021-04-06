Menu
2016 Kia Forte

91,108 KM

Details Description Features

$9,005

+ tax & licensing
Orillia Kia

844-846-7021

2016 Kia Forte

2016 Kia Forte

2.0L EX

Location

Orillia Kia

388 West St South, Orillia, ON L3V 5H3

91,108KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6842015
  • Stock #: KU751
  • VIN: KNAFX4A82G5472292

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ultra Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 91,108 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2016 Kia Forte! It just arrived on our lot this past week! This 4 door sedan has not yet reached the hundred thousand kilometer mark! Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2 liter 4 cylinder engine, providing a spirited, yet composed ride and drive. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Tachometer
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Daytime Running Lights
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Tires: Prefix: P
Diameter of tires: 17.0
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 45
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Manual front air conditioning
Engine Immobilizer
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Leather shift knob trim
Anti-theft alarm system
Torsion beam rear suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front Independent Suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Privacy glass: Light
4 door
Rear View Camera
Front Reading Lights
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Rear door type: Trunk
Wheel Width: 7
Mechanical remote trunk release
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Door pockets: Driver
Driver and passenger heated-cushion
Passenger and Rear
Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
Wiper Park
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Black grille w/chrome surround
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Rear Head Room: 948 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.9 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Rear Leg Room: 913 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Front Head Room: 992 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.8 L/100 km
Wheelbase: 2700 mm
Overall Width: 1780 mm
Front Leg Room: 1073 mm
Gross Vehicle Weight: 1750 kg
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Max cargo capacity: 421 L
UVO
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Overall height: 1435 mm
Overall Length: 4560 mm
Front Hip Room: 1366 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1424 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1348 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1395 mm
Curb weight: 1295 kg

