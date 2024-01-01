$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Kia Optima
2016 Kia Optima
Location
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC
20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9
705-329-2000
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ebony Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # RC242208A
- Mileage 135,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
Black 2016 Kia Optima LX 4D Sedan FWD
6-Speed Automatic 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV125 185hp
Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person.
Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.
Reviews:
* The Optima seems to have sealed the deal with many owners thanks to its reasonable price and hefty list of standard features. Technology features are logical and approachable, while handy touches like wireless charging add further flair. Most owners rave about a comfortable ride and plenty of rear-seat legroom. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-329-XXXX(click to show)
705-329-2000
Alternate Numbers1-800-308-CHEV
+ taxes & licensing
705-329-2000