Black 2016 Kia Optima LX 4D Sedan FWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV125 185hp Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing. Reviews: * The Optima seems to have sealed the deal with many owners thanks to its reasonable price and hefty list of standard features. Technology features are logical and approachable, while handy touches like wireless charging add further flair. Most owners rave about a comfortable ride and plenty of rear-seat legroom. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2016 Kia Optima

135,000 KM

Details Description

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

Used
135,000KM
VIN 5XXGT4L31GG112916

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # RC242208A
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


Black 2016 Kia Optima LX 4D Sedan FWD
6-Speed Automatic 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV125 185hp


Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person.

Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.


Reviews:
* The Optima seems to have sealed the deal with many owners thanks to its reasonable price and hefty list of standard features. Technology features are logical and approachable, while handy touches like wireless charging add further flair. Most owners rave about a comfortable ride and plenty of rear-seat legroom. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9
2016 Kia Optima