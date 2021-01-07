Menu
2016 Kia Rio

98,149 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

LX+ ECO, BLUETOOTH, USB, SATELLITE

LX+ ECO, BLUETOOTH, USB, SATELLITE

Location

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

98,149KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6494583
  • VIN: KNADM5A34G6724810

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,149 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful fuel efficient little hatchback with optional Eco driving mode, bluetooth, USB port, satellite radio, cruise control, A/C, steering wheel controls, telescoping steering wheel and height adjustable drivers seat to help find the perfect driving position, power locks, windows, mirrors, ABS, traction control, side airbags, window and child safety locks. For more information call or email us today.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

