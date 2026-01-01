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<p>Looking for a fun and practical ride? Check out this eye-catching 2016 Kia Soul EX+ ECO at Auto Choice Sales! This stylish wagon boasts a clean white exterior and a comfortable charcoal interior. With its fuel-efficient 2L I4 engine and smooth automatic transmission, this Soul is perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend adventures. Best of all, it has only 118,534km on the odometer!</p><p>This Soul EX+ ECO is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Imagine yourself enjoying those chilly Canadian mornings with the warmth of the heated seats. Stay connected on the go with Bluetooth, allowing you to easily make hands-free calls and stream your favourite music. This Soul is also equipped with a modern infotainment system and a spacious interior that offers plenty of room for both passengers and cargo. Visit Auto Choice Sales today and see for yourself why this Kia Soul is the perfect choice!</p><p>Here are five features that make this 2016 Kia Soul EX+ ECO a standout:</p><ul><li><strong>Heated Seats:</strong> Embrace winter in comfort!</li><li><strong>Bluetooth Connectivity:</strong> Seamlessly connect your phone for calls and audio.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Engine:</strong> Save money at the pump.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Plenty of room for passengers and cargo.</li><li><strong>Stylish Design:</strong> Make a statement wherever you go!</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2016 Kia Soul

118,534 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Kia Soul

EX+ ECO, LOW KM'S, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle
13990206.807350727?w=640&h=480&q=75&bid=31024

2016 Kia Soul

EX+ ECO, LOW KM'S, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
118,534KM
Good Condition
VIN KNDJP3A50G7390644

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,534 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a fun and practical ride? Check out this eye-catching 2016 Kia Soul EX+ ECO at Auto Choice Sales! This stylish wagon boasts a clean white exterior and a comfortable charcoal interior. With its fuel-efficient 2L I4 engine and smooth automatic transmission, this Soul is perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend adventures. Best of all, it has only 118,534km on the odometer!

This Soul EX+ ECO is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Imagine yourself enjoying those chilly Canadian mornings with the warmth of the heated seats. Stay connected on the go with Bluetooth, allowing you to easily make hands-free calls and stream your favourite music. This Soul is also equipped with a modern infotainment system and a spacious interior that offers plenty of room for both passengers and cargo. Visit Auto Choice Sales today and see for yourself why this Kia Soul is the perfect choice!

Here are five features that make this 2016 Kia Soul EX+ ECO a standout:

  • Heated Seats: Embrace winter in comfort!
  • Bluetooth Connectivity: Seamlessly connect your phone for calls and audio.
  • Fuel-Efficient Engine: Save money at the pump.
  • Spacious Interior: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo.
  • Stylish Design: Make a statement wherever you go!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
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$10,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2016 Kia Soul