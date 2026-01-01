$10,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 Kia Soul
EX+ ECO, LOW KM'S, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH
2016 Kia Soul
EX+ ECO, LOW KM'S, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 118,534 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a fun and practical ride? Check out this eye-catching 2016 Kia Soul EX+ ECO at Auto Choice Sales! This stylish wagon boasts a clean white exterior and a comfortable charcoal interior. With its fuel-efficient 2L I4 engine and smooth automatic transmission, this Soul is perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend adventures. Best of all, it has only 118,534km on the odometer!
This Soul EX+ ECO is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Imagine yourself enjoying those chilly Canadian mornings with the warmth of the heated seats. Stay connected on the go with Bluetooth, allowing you to easily make hands-free calls and stream your favourite music. This Soul is also equipped with a modern infotainment system and a spacious interior that offers plenty of room for both passengers and cargo. Visit Auto Choice Sales today and see for yourself why this Kia Soul is the perfect choice!
Here are five features that make this 2016 Kia Soul EX+ ECO a standout:
- Heated Seats: Embrace winter in comfort!
- Bluetooth Connectivity: Seamlessly connect your phone for calls and audio.
- Fuel-Efficient Engine: Save money at the pump.
- Spacious Interior: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo.
- Stylish Design: Make a statement wherever you go!
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
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