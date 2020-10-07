Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Kia Soul

84,093 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

Contact Seller
2016 Kia Soul

2016 Kia Soul

LX, ECO/SPORT, BLUETOOTH, USB

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Kia Soul

LX, ECO/SPORT, BLUETOOTH, USB

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

84,093KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5944869
  • VIN: KNDJN2A28G7819437

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 84,093 KM

Vehicle Description

Fuel efficient, surprisingly spacious hatchback with both Eco and Sport optional driving modes, bluetooth, USB port, satellite radio,A/C, steering wheel controls, telescoping steering wheel and height adjustable drivers seat to help find the perfect driving position, rear center armrest with cup holders, power locks, windows, mirrors, fog lights, ABS, traction control, side airbags, window and child safety locks. For more information call or email us today.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Choice Sales

2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 109,600 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2017 Mitsubishi RVR ...
 117,400 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Cruze...
 49,494 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

Call Dealer

705-792-XXXX

(click to show)

705-792-9000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory