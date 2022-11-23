Menu
2016 Kia Soul

108,976 KM

Details Description

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

2016 Kia Soul

2016 Kia Soul

EX AUTO HEATED SEATS ALLOYS REAR CAMERA

2016 Kia Soul

EX AUTO HEATED SEATS ALLOYS REAR CAMERA

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.

  • A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
  • 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
  • Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
  • 24/7 Roadside assistance

108,976KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9408112
  • Stock #: PB017765A
  • VIN: KNDJP3A55G7396245

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Blue 2016 Kia Soul 4D Hatchback FWD 6-Speed Automatic I4 Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing. Reviews: * Soul owners commonly report solid overall value, a good level of feature content for their dollars, punchy performance from the Soul’s higher-output engines, and a very easy-to-drive character, backed by easy maneuverability, entry, and exit. Outward visibility and a commanding driving position are also appreciated, as is cargo space and flexibility. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Buy From Home Available

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

