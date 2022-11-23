$15,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
705-329-2000
2016 Kia Soul
EX AUTO HEATED SEATS ALLOYS REAR CAMERA
Location
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC
20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9
705-329-2000
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.
- A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
- 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
- Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
- 24/7 Roadside assistance
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9408112
- Stock #: PB017765A
- VIN: KNDJP3A55G7396245
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PB017765A
- Mileage 108,976 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! Blue 2016 Kia Soul 4D Hatchback FWD 6-Speed Automatic I4 Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing. Reviews: * Soul owners commonly report solid overall value, a good level of feature content for their dollars, punchy performance from the Soul’s higher-output engines, and a very easy-to-drive character, backed by easy maneuverability, entry, and exit. Outward visibility and a commanding driving position are also appreciated, as is cargo space and flexibility. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.