2016 Mazda MAZDA6
GT AUTO LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF NAVIGATION
Location
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC
20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.
- A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
- 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
- Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
- 24/7 Roadside assistance
- Listing ID: 9438399
- Stock #: NG664374A
- VIN: JM1GJ1W53G1480298
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 62,726 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! Black 2016 Mazda Mazda6 GT 4D Sedan FWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.5L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing. Reviews: * The Mazda6 seems to have appealed to many an owner with its good looks, award-winning cabin, refined powertrain, and the availability of a manual transmission even on higher-grade models. Source: autoTRADER.ca Awards: * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+, Top Safety Pick+
