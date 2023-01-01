Menu
2016 Nissan Rogue

171,467 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2016 Nissan Rogue

2016 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4dr SV,NAVI,PWR T/GATE,H/SEATS,R/V CAM

2016 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4dr SV,NAVI,PWR T/GATE,H/SEATS,R/V CAM

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

171,467KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10524096
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV2GC791911

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 171,467 KM

Vehicle Description

Gorgeous accident free AWD Rogue SV - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

AWD

Panoramic roof

Power tailgate

Rear view camera

Optional Eco & Sport driving modes

Navigation

Bluetooth

USB port

Satellite radio

Heated seats

Power drivers seat

Cruise control

A/C

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Heated mirrors

Auto & Fog lights

Window & Child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

