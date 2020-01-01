+ taxes & licensing
705-792-9000
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Beautiful, low kilometre, short box regular cab 4X4 5.7L Hemi with new tires, 20" chrome wheels, tint, dual exhaust, line-x sprayed box, tow package, optional tow/haul driving mode and rear view camera. It is also equipped with blue tooth, USB port, satellite radio, touchscreen media, cruise control, A/C, steering wheel controls, power locks, windows, mirrors, heated mirrors, auto lights, fog lights, ABS, traction control and side airbags. For more information call or email us today.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2