2016 RAM 1500

42,852 KM

Details

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

Express,4X4,LOW KMS,REG CAB,NEW TIRES,R/V CAM

2016 RAM 1500

Express,4X4,LOW KMS,REG CAB,NEW TIRES,R/V CAM

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

42,852KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6233553
  • VIN: 3C6JR7AT0GG376531

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 42,852 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful, low kilometre, short box regular cab 4X4 5.7L Hemi with new tires, 20" chrome wheels, tint, dual exhaust, line-x sprayed box, tow package, optional tow/haul driving mode and rear view camera. It is also equipped with blue tooth, USB port, satellite radio, touchscreen media, cruise control, A/C, steering wheel controls, power locks, windows, mirrors, heated mirrors, auto lights, fog lights, ABS, traction control and side airbags. For more information call or email us today.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Split Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

