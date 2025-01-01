$26,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 RAM 2500
SLT 6.4L Hemi 4x4 Certified One Owner Well Maintai
Location
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
705-826-6777
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
182,500KM
VIN 3C6UR5DJ8GG148370
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # R216182
- Mileage 182,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Very clean one owner Ram 2500 with 4x4 and 6.4L Hemi engine, Crew cab, 6 seater with 6.5ft box
Comes Certified
Features include: AC, backup camera, Bluetooth, cruise control, power windows, locks and mirrors, chrome wheels, towing hitch with brake controller and tow mirrors, fog lights, chrome rims, running boards, tonneau cover, sprayed in bed liner and more.
Link to Youtube walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ba6KQEhmoqA
Only 182500k kms - Carfax Verified
Had one owner and has been well maintained
Carfax shows 29 service records
Link to Carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=7m19PmWA1TVIiKJRaZcB%2Fhl2mZH55kR4
Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca
AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON, L3V1A4
2016 RAM 2500