2016 RAM 2500

182,500 KM

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing
SLT 6.4L Hemi 4x4 Certified One Owner Well Maintai

SLT 6.4L Hemi 4x4 Certified One Owner Well Maintai

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

705-826-6777

Used
182,500KM
VIN 3C6UR5DJ8GG148370

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # R216182
  • Mileage 182,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Very clean one owner Ram 2500 with 4x4 and 6.4L Hemi engine, Crew cab, 6 seater with 6.5ft box


Comes Certified


Features include: AC, backup camera, Bluetooth, cruise control, power windows, locks and mirrors, chrome wheels, towing hitch with brake controller and tow mirrors, fog lights, chrome rims, running boards, tonneau cover, sprayed in bed liner and more.
Link to Youtube walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ba6KQEhmoqA


Only 182500k kms - Carfax Verified
Had one owner and has been well maintained
Carfax shows 29 service records
Link to Carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=7m19PmWA1TVIiKJRaZcB%2Fhl2mZH55kR4


Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca


Available extended warranty up to 48 months


WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)


Tax and Licensing extra


Trade-ins are welcome!


No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!


Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.


Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca


AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON, L3V1A4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

