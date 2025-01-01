Menu
This car offers a rare combination on efficiency, versatility and comfort. 
It it AWD so will serve you well during all four season of the year. 
Has large trunk, specious cabin with plenty of legroom and drives very smooth due to longer wheel base. 


Comes Safety Certified with no extra charge 


Loaded with leather seats with memory, heated front and rear seats, sunroof, Navigation, Bluetooth, backup camera, blind spot sensors, cruise control, dual zone climate control, power ebrake, power locks and windows, tilt steering, automatic headlights, remote keyless entry with three sets of keys, trip computer, steering wheels controls, roof rack, allow wheels, fog lights and much more ... 


Has 156k kms - Carfax Verified 
Been well maintained, carfax shows 17 service records. 
Link to Carfax: 
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=xsMsvByjVZU06F1vjiuUrI%2Fwf8Qzl+d4 


Link to Youtube walkaround video: 
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kpcu3r-SU-k 


Comes Safety Certified with no extra charge 


Perfect combination of versatility, safety and reliability.

2016 Subaru Outback

156,900 KM

Details Description

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Subaru Outback

3.6R Limited Certified Loaded Well Maintained

12973852

2016 Subaru Outback

3.6R Limited Certified Loaded Well Maintained

Location

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

705-826-6777

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
156,900KM
VIN 4S4BSFNC8G3207491

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 156,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto Republic

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Republic

705-826-6777

2016 Subaru Outback