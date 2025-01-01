$18,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2016 Subaru Outback
3.6R Limited Certified Loaded Well Maintained
2016 Subaru Outback
3.6R Limited Certified Loaded Well Maintained
Location
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
705-826-6777
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
156,900KM
VIN 4S4BSFNC8G3207491
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 156,900 KM
Vehicle Description
This car offers a rare combination on efficiency, versatility and comfort.
It it AWD so will serve you well during all four season of the year.
Has large trunk, specious cabin with plenty of legroom and drives very smooth due to longer wheel base.
Comes Safety Certified with no extra charge
Loaded with leather seats with memory, heated front and rear seats, sunroof, Navigation, Bluetooth, backup camera, blind spot sensors, cruise control, dual zone climate control, power ebrake, power locks and windows, tilt steering, automatic headlights, remote keyless entry with three sets of keys, trip computer, steering wheels controls, roof rack, allow wheels, fog lights and much more ...
Has 156k kms - Carfax Verified
Been well maintained, carfax shows 17 service records.
Link to Carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=xsMsvByjVZU06F1vjiuUrI%2Fwf8Qzl+d4
Link to Youtube walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kpcu3r-SU-k
Comes Safety Certified with no extra charge
Perfect combination of versatility, safety and reliability.
Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Electronic signing of the agreements and delivery of the vehicles to customer`s location is available too.
Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca
AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON
It it AWD so will serve you well during all four season of the year.
Has large trunk, specious cabin with plenty of legroom and drives very smooth due to longer wheel base.
Comes Safety Certified with no extra charge
Loaded with leather seats with memory, heated front and rear seats, sunroof, Navigation, Bluetooth, backup camera, blind spot sensors, cruise control, dual zone climate control, power ebrake, power locks and windows, tilt steering, automatic headlights, remote keyless entry with three sets of keys, trip computer, steering wheels controls, roof rack, allow wheels, fog lights and much more ...
Has 156k kms - Carfax Verified
Been well maintained, carfax shows 17 service records.
Link to Carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=xsMsvByjVZU06F1vjiuUrI%2Fwf8Qzl+d4
Link to Youtube walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kpcu3r-SU-k
Comes Safety Certified with no extra charge
Perfect combination of versatility, safety and reliability.
Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Electronic signing of the agreements and delivery of the vehicles to customer`s location is available too.
Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca
AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Republic
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 5.3L 4x4 Crew Cab Certified Well Maintained 279,960 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
2018 Cadillac Escalade PREMIUM LUXURY CERTIFIED ONE OWNER 148,400 KM $39,993 + tax & lic
2016 Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited Certified Loaded Well Maintained 156,900 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Auto Republic
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
Call Dealer
705-826-XXXX(click to show)
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Auto Republic
705-826-6777
2016 Subaru Outback