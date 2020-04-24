Menu
2016 Subaru Outback

2.5i Limited Pkg

2016 Subaru Outback

2.5i Limited Pkg

Subaru of Orillia

385 West St South, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

844-338-8732

$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 90,116KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4913019
  • Stock #: DS5618A
  • VIN: 4S4BSCNC5G3225364
Exterior Colour
Crystal Black Silica
Interior Colour
Graphite Cloth Captain Chairs
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

BUY ONLINE FROM HOME 30 Day Exchange CALL for details: 844-338-8732 Introducing the 2016 Subaru Outback! The safety you need and the features you want at a great price! Top features include front dual zone air conditioning, a built-in garage door transmitter, an automatic dimming rear-view mirror, and power front seats. It features all-wheel drive versatility, an automatic transmission, and a 2.5 liter 4 cylinder engine. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Liftgate
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Universal remote transmitter
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Metal-look center console trim
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Clock: In-dash
Exterior
  • Roof Rack
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: H
  • Tires: Profile: 60
  • Diameter of tires: 18.0
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Window grid antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 12
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seating
  • LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Automatic front air conditioning
  • Dual front air conditioning zones
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
  • Double wishbone rear suspension
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
Trim
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Leather shift knob trim
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Rear View Camera
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver seat memory
  • Radio data system
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Power remote trunk release
  • Surround Audio
  • Wheel Width: 7
  • Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
  • Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
  • Three 12V DC power outlets
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Electrochromatic rearview mirror
  • Rear door type: Power liftgate
  • Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Wheel Diameter: 18
  • Turn signal in mirrors
  • Heated windshield washer jets
  • Simulated wood door trim
  • Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim
  • Express open/close glass sunroof
  • Navigation system with voice activation
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
  • Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
  • Door pockets: Driver
  • Self-leveling headlights
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion
  • Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
  • Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Harman/kardon
  • Passenger and Rear
  • Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
  • Wiper Park
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Grille with chrome bar
  • Fuel Capacity: 70 L
  • Front Head Room: 973 mm
  • Tires: Width: 225 mm
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Rear Head Room: 988 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.1 L/100 km
  • SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 9.3 L/100 km
  • Overall Height: 1680 mm
  • SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
  • HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
  • Rear Leg Room: 967 mm
  • Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Front Hip Room: 1411 mm
  • Overall Width: 1840 mm
  • Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-LEV160
  • Rear Collision Warning
  • Front Leg Room: 1090 mm
  • STARLINK
  • Wheelbase: 2745 mm
  • 2 USB ports
  • High intensity low beam projector beam headlights
  • Rear Hip Room: 1398 mm
  • Gross vehicle weight: 2130 kg
  • Overall Length: 4817 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 2075 L
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1456 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1477 mm
  • Curb weight: 1664 kg

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

