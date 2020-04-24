385 West St South, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
844-338-8732
BUY ONLINE FROM HOME 30 Day Exchange CALL for details: 844-338-8732 Introducing the 2016 Subaru Outback! The safety you need and the features you want at a great price! Top features include front dual zone air conditioning, a built-in garage door transmitter, an automatic dimming rear-view mirror, and power front seats. It features all-wheel drive versatility, an automatic transmission, and a 2.5 liter 4 cylinder engine. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
