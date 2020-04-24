2016 Subaru Outback

Power Options Power Windows

Power Liftgate

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Universal remote transmitter

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Metal-look center console trim

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Clock: In-dash Exterior Roof Rack

Daytime Running Lights

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: H

Tires: Profile: 60

Diameter of tires: 18.0 Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Audio controls on steering wheel

Window grid antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 12 Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Automatic front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension

Double wishbone rear suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Trim Body-coloured bumpers

Leather shift knob trim Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door

Rear View Camera

Front Reading Lights

Driver seat memory

Radio data system

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Bucket front seats

Rear bench

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Rear seats center armrest

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Remote activated exterior entry lights

Rear quarter windows: Wiper park

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Power remote trunk release

Surround Audio

Wheel Width: 7

Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection

Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat

Three 12V DC power outlets

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Permanent locking hubs

Seatback storage: 2

Electrochromatic rearview mirror

Rear door type: Power liftgate

Memorized Settings for 2 drivers

Rear spoiler: Lip

Audio system memory card slot

Wheel Diameter: 18

Turn signal in mirrors

Heated windshield washer jets

Simulated wood door trim

Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim

Express open/close glass sunroof

Navigation system with voice activation

Video Monitor Location: Front

Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel

Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim

Door pockets: Driver

Self-leveling headlights

Driver and passenger heated-cushion

Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors

Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Harman/kardon

Passenger and Rear

Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback

Wiper Park

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Grille with chrome bar

Fuel Capacity: 70 L

Front Head Room: 973 mm

Tires: Width: 225 mm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Rear Head Room: 988 mm

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.1 L/100 km

SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)

Fuel Consumption: City: 9.3 L/100 km

Overall Height: 1680 mm

SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio

HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter

Rear Leg Room: 967 mm

Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents

Manual child safety locks

Front Hip Room: 1411 mm

Overall Width: 1840 mm

Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-LEV160

Rear Collision Warning

Front Leg Room: 1090 mm

STARLINK

Wheelbase: 2745 mm

2 USB ports

High intensity low beam projector beam headlights

Rear Hip Room: 1398 mm

Gross vehicle weight: 2130 kg

Overall Length: 4817 mm

Max cargo capacity: 2075 L

Rear Shoulder Room: 1456 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1477 mm

Curb weight: 1664 kg

