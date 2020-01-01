Menu
2016 Subaru Outback

98,088 KM

$22,499

+ tax & licensing
Subaru of Orillia

844-338-8732

2.5i

385 West St South, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

98,088KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6214821
  • Stock #: DS6039A
  • VIN: 4S4BSCDC2G3315024

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,088 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2016 Subaru Outback! This SUV represents today's zero-compromise sport utility vehicle. Climb aboard and take charge of the terrain below! All of the premium features expected of a Subaru are offered, including: a blind spot monitoring system, a roof rack, and 1-touch window functionality. It features an automatic transmission, all-wheel drive, and a 2.5 liter 4 cylinder engine. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Come on in and take a test drive!

Vehicle Features

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

