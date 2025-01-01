Menu
2016 Toyota Camry super clean inside, out and underneath. This reliable sedan is the perfect combination of comfort, style, and efficiency, making it an ideal choice for daily commuting and long trips alike. <br/> Key Features: <br/> Fuel-efficient and powerful engine <br/> Spacious and comfortable interior <br/> Smooth and responsive handling <br/> Impressive safety features <br/> <br/> <br/> This Toyota Camry has been well cared for and regularly serviced, ensuring it remains in excellent mechanical condition. The exterior boasts a timeless design, featuring a sleek profile and a stylish front grille. Inside, the cabin provides ample legroom and a host of convenient features, making every journey enjoyable for both the driver and passengers. <br/> <br/> <br/> Comes Certified <br/> <br/> <br/> Features include: heated seats, power seats, Bluetooth, backup camera, cruise control, AC, remote start, remote keyless entry with two sets of keys, power windows, locks and mirrors, alloy rims, fog lights and more. <br/> <br/> <br/> Link to Youtube walkaround video <br/> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qsJyfLMCKyw <br/> <br/> <br/> Has 164300kms - Carfax Verified <br/> Had two long terms owners. 2016 to 2020 and 2020 to 2025 <br/> Mostly hyw kms, was driven to Florida and back <br/> Link to carfax: <br/> https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=LewYbM%2FUCX2k0HF9EKE2FgoPmHrFX8om <br/> <br/> <br/> Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments <br/> www.autorepublic.ca <br/> <br/> <br/> Available extended warranty up to 48 months <br/> <br/> <br/> Tax and Licensing extra <br/> <br/> <br/> Trade-ins are welcome!

2016 Toyota Camry

164,300 KM

Details Description

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Toyota Camry

SE Certified Reliable Well Maintained

12711900

2016 Toyota Camry

SE Certified Reliable Well Maintained

Location

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

705-826-6777

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
164,300KM
VIN 4T1BF1FK9GU583852

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 164,300 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Toyota Camry super clean inside, out and underneath. This reliable sedan is the perfect combination of comfort, style, and efficiency, making it an ideal choice for daily commuting and long trips alike.
Key Features:
Fuel-efficient and powerful engine
Spacious and comfortable interior
Smooth and responsive handling
Impressive safety features


This Toyota Camry has been well cared for and regularly serviced, ensuring it remains in excellent mechanical condition. The exterior boasts a timeless design, featuring a sleek profile and a stylish front grille. Inside, the cabin provides ample legroom and a host of convenient features, making every journey enjoyable for both the driver and passengers.


Comes Certified


Features include: heated seats, power seats, Bluetooth, backup camera, cruise control, AC, remote start, remote keyless entry with two sets of keys, power windows, locks and mirrors, alloy rims, fog lights and more.


Link to Youtube walkaround video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qsJyfLMCKyw


Has 164300kms - Carfax Verified
Had two long terms owners. 2016 to 2020 and 2020 to 2025
Mostly hyw kms, was driven to Florida and back
Link to carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=LewYbM%2FUCX2k0HF9EKE2FgoPmHrFX8om


Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca


Available extended warranty up to 48 months


WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)


Tax and Licensing extra


Trade-ins are welcome!


No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!


Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.


Please call us at 705/826/6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca

Auto Republic

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

705-826-6777

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Republic

705-826-6777

2016 Toyota Camry