2016 Toyota Tacoma

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Beautiful 4X4, Crew Cab, V6 Limited Tacoma with alloys, tinted windows, tow package, rear view camera, blind spot monitor (BSM), back up sensors, cargo light, navigation, bluetooth, USB port, satellite radio, touchscreen media, power sunroof, leather interior, heated seats, dual climate control, cruise control, a/c, steering wheel controls, telescoping steering wheel, power drivers seat, power locks, windows, mirrors, heated mirrors, auto lights, fog lights, abs, traction control, side airbags, window and child safety locks. For more information call or email us today.
