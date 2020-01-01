2016 Toyota Tacoma

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Beautiful 4X4, Crew Cab, V6 Limited Tacoma with alloys, tinted windows, tow package, rear view camera, blind spot monitor (BSM), back up sensors, cargo light, navigation, bluetooth, USB port, satellite radio, touchscreen media, power sunroof, leather interior, heated seats, dual climate control, cruise control, a/c, steering wheel controls, telescoping steering wheel, power drivers seat, power locks, windows, mirrors, heated mirrors, auto lights, fog lights, abs, traction control, side airbags, window and child safety locks. For more information call or email us today.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Child Seat Anchors

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Rearview Camera

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Running Boards/Side Steps Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Sunroof / Moonroof

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Tow Hooks

Automatic Headlights

Tow Hitch

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Proximity Key

Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

CD Player

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

GPS Navigation

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player

SiriusXM Radio Seating Bucket Seats

Folding Rear Seat

Heated Seats

Leather Seats

Split Rear Seat

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Heated Front Seat(s) Windows Sliding Rear Window

Privacy Glass Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features Navigation System

Back-Up Camera

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Keyless Start

Knee Air Bag

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

Sun/Moonroof

Blind Spot Monitor

Cross-Traffic Alert

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

