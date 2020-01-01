Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Toyota Tacoma

Limited,4X4,CREWCAB,R/V CAM,BSM,NAVI,LEATHER INT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota Tacoma

Limited,4X4,CREWCAB,R/V CAM,BSM,NAVI,LEATHER INT

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Contact Seller

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 146,317KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4492296
  • VIN: 5TFHZ5BN9GX002703
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Brown
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Beautiful 4X4, Crew Cab, V6 Limited Tacoma with alloys, tinted windows, tow package, rear view camera, blind spot monitor (BSM), back up sensors, cargo light, navigation, bluetooth, USB port, satellite radio, touchscreen media, power sunroof, leather interior, heated seats, dual climate control, cruise control, a/c, steering wheel controls, telescoping steering wheel, power drivers seat, power locks, windows, mirrors, heated mirrors, auto lights, fog lights, abs, traction control, side airbags, window and child safety locks. For more information call or email us today.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Windows
  • Sliding Rear Window
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Choice Sales

2012 Honda Accord SE...
 150,333 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2016 Honda HR-V EX-L...
 112,378 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Elantra...
 110,315 KM
$8,495 + tax & lic
Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

705-792-XXXX

(click to show)

705-792-9000

Send A Message