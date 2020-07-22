2017 Acura ILX

+ taxes & licensing
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Beautiful, fuel efficient sedan loaded with safety and convenience options like remote starter, navigation, Blind-Spot Monitors (BSM), Road Departure Mitigation (RDM), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), Forward Collision Warning system (FCW), rear view camera and adaptive cruise control. It also comes with alloy wheels, tinted windows, power sunroof, bluetooth, USB port, satellite radio, touchscreen media, leather interior, heated seats, dual climate control, steering wheel controls, telescoping steering wheel, power seats, memory seats, A/C, power locks, windows, mirrors, rear center armrest with cup holders, auto lights, ABS, traction control, side airbags, window and child safety locks. For more information call or email us today.
