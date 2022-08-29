Menu
2017 Chevrolet Colorado

123,072 KM

Details

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

EXT CAB Z71 4X4 V6 HEATED SEATS NAVIGATION

Location

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

GM Optimum

GM Optimum

At GM Optimum, every vehicle is subjected to a meticulous 150+ point inspection before it's sold. Our qualified technicians perform the required tune-ups and exercise strict quality control. So you're assured to find a used vehicle that's in excellent condition.

123,072 KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9095998
  • Stock #: N1276440A
  • VIN: 1GCHTDEN7H1261928

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  Stock # N1276440A
  Mileage 123,072 KM

Vehicle Description

Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. All of our Certified Pre-Owned vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturer's Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance and an Exchange Privilege. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

