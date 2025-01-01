$28,995+ tax & licensing
LT | Remote Start |
Location
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC
20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9
705-329-2000
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.
- A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
- 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
- Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
- 24/7 Roadside assistance
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 94,716 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT is the perfect blend of power, style, and functionality. With its bold Silver Ice Metallic exterior and rugged design, this truck is ready to take on any challenge. The 5.3L V8 engine provides impressive power, while the 6-speed automatic transmission and 3.42 rear axle ratio ensure smooth performance on any terrain.
Equipped with remote vehicle start, you can effortlessly start the truck from a distance, ensuring it's ready when you are. The spacious interior features a leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated front seats, and automatic climate control for your comfort. The 8 touchscreen with MyLink lets you stay connected with ease, offering SiriusXM satellite radio, Bluetooth, and turn-by-turn navigation.
The Silverado is built for practicality, featuring a rear vision camera, front fog lamps, and HID headlights for enhanced visibility. The pickup box provides ample space for all your gear, and the EZ Lift & Lower tailgate makes loading and unloading a breeze. With the added bonus of a trailer towing package, front recovery hooks, and a locking rear differential, the Silverado 1500 LT is ready to tow, haul, and conquer any adventure. Whether for work or play, this truck delivers in every way.
