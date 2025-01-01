Menu
The 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT is the perfect blend of power, style, and functionality. With its bold Silver Ice Metallic exterior and rugged design, this truck is ready to take on any challenge. The 5.3L V8 engine provides impressive power, while the 6-speed automatic transmission and 3.42 rear axle ratio ensure smooth performance on any terrain. Equipped with remote vehicle start, you can effortlessly start the truck from a distance, ensuring its ready when you are. The spacious interior features a leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated front seats, and automatic climate control for your comfort. The 8 touchscreen with MyLink lets you stay connected with ease, offering SiriusXM satellite radio, Bluetooth, and turn-by-turn navigation. The Silverado is built for practicality, featuring a rear vision camera, front fog lamps, and HID headlights for enhanced visibility. The pickup box provides ample space for all your gear, and the EZ Lift & Lower tailgate makes loading and unloading a breeze. With the added bonus of a trailer towing package, front recovery hooks, and a locking rear differential, the Silverado 1500 LT is ready to tow, haul, and conquer any adventure. Whether for work or play, this truck delivers in every way.

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

94,716 KM

$28,995

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT | Remote Start |

12382863

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT | Remote Start |

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.

  • A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
  • 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
  • Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
  • 24/7 Roadside assistance

Used
94,716KM
VIN 3GCUKREC1HG519214

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,716 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT is the perfect blend of power, style, and functionality. With its bold Silver Ice Metallic exterior and rugged design, this truck is ready to take on any challenge. The 5.3L V8 engine provides impressive power, while the 6-speed automatic transmission and 3.42 rear axle ratio ensure smooth performance on any terrain.

Equipped with remote vehicle start, you can effortlessly start the truck from a distance, ensuring it's ready when you are. The spacious interior features a leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated front seats, and automatic climate control for your comfort. The 8 touchscreen with MyLink lets you stay connected with ease, offering SiriusXM satellite radio, Bluetooth, and turn-by-turn navigation.

The Silverado is built for practicality, featuring a rear vision camera, front fog lamps, and HID headlights for enhanced visibility. The pickup box provides ample space for all your gear, and the EZ Lift & Lower tailgate makes loading and unloading a breeze. With the added bonus of a trailer towing package, front recovery hooks, and a locking rear differential, the Silverado 1500 LT is ready to tow, haul, and conquer any adventure. Whether for work or play, this truck delivers in every way.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Seating

Bench Seating

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Driver Side Airbag

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500