Meet the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ---a powerhouse pickup that blends rugged performance with premium style. Under the hood, it boasts a strong and efficient V8 engine that delivers serious muscle, making it perfect for towing, hauling, or just cruising with confidence. Whether youre headed to the worksite or out for a weekend adventure, this truck is built to handle it all. With its bold design and aluminum wheels, the Silverado LTZ looks as tough as it performs. Four-wheel drive and a locking/limited-slip differential give you the traction and control you need, while features like fog lamps, heated mirrors, and a tow hitch prove this truck is ready for any challenge. Slide into the cabin and youll find a surprisingly luxurious space---leather seats, dual-zone climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and high-tech features like a WiFi hotspot, satellite radio, and smart device integration. With power-adjustable seating, remote start, a back-up camera, and a universal garage door opener, convenience comes standard. Safety isnt an afterthought, either. The Silverado is equipped with airbags, traction control, a rearview camera, and stability control systems to keep you protected. The 2017 Silverado 1500 LTZ is more than a truck---its your all-in-one workhorse and weekend warrior.

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

133,216 KM

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.

  • A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
  • 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
  • Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
  • 24/7 Roadside assistance

Used
133,216KM
VIN 1GCVKSEC0HZ400677

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 133,216 KM

Vehicle Description

Meet the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ---a powerhouse pickup that blends rugged performance with premium style. Under the hood, it boasts a strong and efficient V8 engine that delivers serious muscle, making it perfect for towing, hauling, or just cruising with confidence. Whether you're headed to the worksite or out for a weekend adventure, this truck is built to handle it all.

With its bold design and aluminum wheels, the Silverado LTZ looks as tough as it performs. Four-wheel drive and a locking/limited-slip differential give you the traction and control you need, while features like fog lamps, heated mirrors, and a tow hitch prove this truck is ready for any challenge.

Slide into the cabin and you'll find a surprisingly luxurious space---leather seats, dual-zone climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and high-tech features like a WiFi hotspot, satellite radio, and smart device integration. With power-adjustable seating, remote start, a back-up camera, and a universal garage door opener, convenience comes standard.

Safety isn't an afterthought, either. The Silverado is equipped with airbags, traction control, a rearview camera, and stability control systems to keep you protected. The 2017 Silverado 1500 LTZ is more than a truck---it's your all-in-one workhorse and weekend warrior.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Tow Package

Seating

Leather Interior
Bench Seating

Comfort

Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9
