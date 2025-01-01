$33,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ | Leather Seats |
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ | Leather Seats |
Location
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC
20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9
705-329-2000
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.
- A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
- 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
- Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
- 24/7 Roadside assistance
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 133,216 KM
Vehicle Description
Meet the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ---a powerhouse pickup that blends rugged performance with premium style. Under the hood, it boasts a strong and efficient V8 engine that delivers serious muscle, making it perfect for towing, hauling, or just cruising with confidence. Whether you're headed to the worksite or out for a weekend adventure, this truck is built to handle it all.
With its bold design and aluminum wheels, the Silverado LTZ looks as tough as it performs. Four-wheel drive and a locking/limited-slip differential give you the traction and control you need, while features like fog lamps, heated mirrors, and a tow hitch prove this truck is ready for any challenge.
Slide into the cabin and you'll find a surprisingly luxurious space---leather seats, dual-zone climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and high-tech features like a WiFi hotspot, satellite radio, and smart device integration. With power-adjustable seating, remote start, a back-up camera, and a universal garage door opener, convenience comes standard.
Safety isn't an afterthought, either. The Silverado is equipped with airbags, traction control, a rearview camera, and stability control systems to keep you protected. The 2017 Silverado 1500 LTZ is more than a truck---it's your all-in-one workhorse and weekend warrior.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Seating
Comfort
Trim
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-329-XXXX(click to show)
705-329-2000
Alternate Numbers1-800-308-CHEV
+ taxes & licensing>
705-329-2000