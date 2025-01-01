Menu
Account
Sign In
Well maintained one owner loaded truck. Regularly oil sprayed and well maintained. <br/> Reliable and powerful 5.3L V8 with 4x4. Crew Cab 6 seater with short box <br/> <br/> <br/> Comes Safety Certified with no extra charge <br/> <br/> <br/> Has power seats, backup camera, remote start, Bluetooth, AC with dual zone climate control, factory towing package, trailer break controller, cruise control, fog lights, tow hooks, automatic headlights, tow sets of keys, running boards, trifold tonneau cover and more. <br/> Link to Youtube Walkaround video: <br/> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rT_JoDrBeXM <br/> <br/> <br/> Has 194k kms and had one owner - Carfax Verified <br/> Has been well maintained <br/> Link to carfax: <br/> https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=tNLM5mLdR1x4KC%2FIbFgHnVXFjz7Xp7B9 <br/> <br/> <br/> Gorgeous color combination: beautiful red exterior on black clean interior. <br/> <br/> <br/> Please call 705/826/6777 for appointments <br/> www.autorepublic.ca <br/> <br/> <br/> Available extended warranty up to 48 months <br/> <br/> <br/> WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required) <br/> <br/> <br/> Tax and Licensing extra <br/> <br/> <br/> Trade-ins are welcome! <br/> <br/> <br/> No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees! <br/> <br/> <br/> Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions. <br/> <br/> <br/> Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details. <br/> www.autorepublic.ca <br/> <br/> <br/> AUTO REPUBLIC <br/> Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles <br/> 5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON, L3V1A4 <br/>

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

194,900 KM

Details Description

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Z71 V8 4x4 Certified One Owner Well Maintained

Watch This Vehicle
12955055

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Z71 V8 4x4 Certified One Owner Well Maintained

Location

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

705-826-6777

  1. 12955055
  2. 12955055
  3. 12955055
  4. 12955055
  5. 12955055
  6. 12955055
  7. 12955055
  8. 12955055
  9. 12955055
  10. 12955055
  11. 12955055
  12. 12955055
  13. 12955055
  14. 12955055
  15. 12955055
  16. 12955055
  17. 12955055
  18. 12955055
  19. 12955055
  20. 12955055
  21. 12955055
Contact Seller

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
194,900KM
VIN 3GCUKREC3HG381255

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # CS17194
  • Mileage 194,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Well maintained one owner loaded truck. Regularly oil sprayed and well maintained.
Reliable and powerful 5.3L V8 with 4x4. Crew Cab 6 seater with short box


Comes Safety Certified with no extra charge


Has power seats, backup camera, remote start, Bluetooth, AC with dual zone climate control, factory towing package, trailer break controller, cruise control, fog lights, tow hooks, automatic headlights, tow sets of keys, running boards, trifold tonneau cover and more.
Link to Youtube Walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rT_JoDrBeXM


Has 194k kms and had one owner - Carfax Verified
Has been well maintained
Link to carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=tNLM5mLdR1x4KC%2FIbFgHnVXFjz7Xp7B9


Gorgeous color combination: beautiful red exterior on black clean interior.


Please call 705/826/6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca


Available extended warranty up to 48 months


WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)


Tax and Licensing extra


Trade-ins are welcome!


No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!


Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.


Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca


AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON, L3V1A4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Republic

Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Z71 V8 4x4 Certified One Owner Well Maintained for sale in Orillia, ON
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Z71 V8 4x4 Certified One Owner Well Maintained 194,900 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 5.3L V8 4x4 Certified Low Kms One Owner for sale in Orillia, ON
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 5.3L V8 4x4 Certified Low Kms One Owner 103,300 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 2.0T AWD Certified Dealer Maintained for sale in Orillia, ON
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 2.0T AWD Certified Dealer Maintained 131,000 KM $12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Republic

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Republic

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

Call Dealer

705-826-XXXX

(click to show)

705-826-6777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Republic

705-826-6777

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500