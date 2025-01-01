$24,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Z71 V8 4x4 Certified One Owner Well Maintained
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Z71 V8 4x4 Certified One Owner Well Maintained
Location
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
705-826-6777
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
194,900KM
VIN 3GCUKREC3HG381255
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # CS17194
- Mileage 194,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Well maintained one owner loaded truck. Regularly oil sprayed and well maintained.
Reliable and powerful 5.3L V8 with 4x4. Crew Cab 6 seater with short box
Comes Safety Certified with no extra charge
Has power seats, backup camera, remote start, Bluetooth, AC with dual zone climate control, factory towing package, trailer break controller, cruise control, fog lights, tow hooks, automatic headlights, tow sets of keys, running boards, trifold tonneau cover and more.
Link to Youtube Walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rT_JoDrBeXM
Has 194k kms and had one owner - Carfax Verified
Has been well maintained
Link to carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=tNLM5mLdR1x4KC%2FIbFgHnVXFjz7Xp7B9
Gorgeous color combination: beautiful red exterior on black clean interior.
Please call 705/826/6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca
AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON, L3V1A4
Reliable and powerful 5.3L V8 with 4x4. Crew Cab 6 seater with short box
Comes Safety Certified with no extra charge
Has power seats, backup camera, remote start, Bluetooth, AC with dual zone climate control, factory towing package, trailer break controller, cruise control, fog lights, tow hooks, automatic headlights, tow sets of keys, running boards, trifold tonneau cover and more.
Link to Youtube Walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rT_JoDrBeXM
Has 194k kms and had one owner - Carfax Verified
Has been well maintained
Link to carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=tNLM5mLdR1x4KC%2FIbFgHnVXFjz7Xp7B9
Gorgeous color combination: beautiful red exterior on black clean interior.
Please call 705/826/6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca
AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON, L3V1A4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Republic
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Z71 V8 4x4 Certified One Owner Well Maintained 194,900 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 5.3L V8 4x4 Certified Low Kms One Owner 103,300 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 2.0T AWD Certified Dealer Maintained 131,000 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Auto Republic
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
Call Dealer
705-826-XXXX(click to show)
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Auto Republic
705-826-6777
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500