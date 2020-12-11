Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

51,354 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

LT 4X4 TRUE NORTH HEATED SEATS REMOTE START

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

51,354KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6327738
  • Stock #: 2021156A
  • VIN: 1GCVKREC3HZ121376

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,354 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD. Blue 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4D Double Cab 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive V8 Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

Vehicle Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

