Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

24,518 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck,REG CAB SHORT BOW,ONE OWNER,LOW KMS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck,REG CAB SHORT BOW,ONE OWNER,LOW KMS

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

24,518KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7703713
  • VIN: 1GCNCNEH6HZ241092

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 24,518 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful, One owner, Low Kilometre, Regular Cab Short Box V6, accident free pick up - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

One owner

Low kilometre

Reg Cab

Short box

Black alloys & running boards

Tonneau cover

Cargo light

USB port

Cruise control

A/C

Power locks

Auto lights

 

Financing and extended warranties available

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Running Boards/Side Steps
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover
WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Choice Sales

2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 24,518 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 190,900 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 59,663 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

Call Dealer

705-792-XXXX

(click to show)

705-792-9000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory