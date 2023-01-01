2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Menu
Recent Arrival! Slate 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD High Country 4D Crew Cab 4WD Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

116,214 KM

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

VIN 1GC1KXEYXHF165911

  • Exterior Colour GPA15-Slate Grey (
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
Slate 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD High Country 4D Crew Cab 4WD
Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel


Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person.

Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

