Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2017 Chevrolet Suburban Premier is a bold blend of power, space, and upscale refinement, built to conquer the road with confidence and comfort. Under the hood, its 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine delivers 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque, using direct injection and variable valve timing for optimized performance and efficiency. Whether youre towing a trailer or heading into the city, this full-size SUVs four-wheel drive, active suspension, and locking rear differential offer a smooth, capable ride. Inside, the Suburban Premier is packed with luxury and technology---leather seats, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, and even a heated steering wheel keep everyone comfortable. Tech-savvy drivers will appreciate the premium sound system, navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, WiFi hotspot, and a hands-free liftgate. The spacious interior includes third-row seating, rear bucket seats, and plenty of cargo room, making it perfect for families or road trips. Safety is front and center with features like lane departure warning, forward collision alert, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a backup camera. With smart features like rain-sensing wipers, keyless entry, remote start, and adaptive cruise control, the Suburban Premier is a commanding vehicle that makes every journey first-class.

2017 Chevrolet Suburban

274,367 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Chevrolet Suburban

Premier | Heated Seats |

Watch This Vehicle
12492433

2017 Chevrolet Suburban

Premier | Heated Seats |

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

  1. 12492433
  2. 12492433
  3. 12492433
  4. 12492433
  5. 12492433
  6. 12492433
  7. 12492433
  8. 12492433
Contact Seller
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.

  • A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
  • 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
  • Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
  • 24/7 Roadside assistance

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
274,367KM
VIN 1GNSKJKC8HR373446

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 274,367 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 Chevrolet Suburban Premier is a bold blend of power, space, and upscale refinement, built to conquer the road with confidence and comfort. Under the hood, its 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine delivers 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque, using direct injection and variable valve timing for optimized performance and efficiency. Whether you're towing a trailer or heading into the city, this full-size SUV's four-wheel drive, active suspension, and locking rear differential offer a smooth, capable ride. Inside, the Suburban Premier is packed with luxury and technology---leather seats, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, and even a heated steering wheel keep everyone comfortable. Tech-savvy drivers will appreciate the premium sound system, navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, WiFi hotspot, and a hands-free liftgate. The spacious interior includes third-row seating, rear bucket seats, and plenty of cargo room, making it perfect for families or road trips. Safety is front and center with features like lane departure warning, forward collision alert, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a backup camera. With smart features like rain-sensing wipers, keyless entry, remote start, and adaptive cruise control, the Suburban Premier is a commanding vehicle that makes every journey first-class.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers

Seating

Memory Seats

Comfort

Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Rear Air & Heat
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2021 GMC Sierra 2500 HD Denali | Tech Pkg | for sale in Orillia, ON
2021 GMC Sierra 2500 HD Denali | Tech Pkg | 109,157 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback | Heated Mirrors | for sale in Orillia, ON
2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback | Heated Mirrors | 78,180 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Chevrolet Tahoe High Country | Bose Audio | for sale in Orillia, ON
2025 Chevrolet Tahoe High Country | Bose Audio | 307 KM $107,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-329-XXXX

(click to show)

705-329-2000

Alternate Numbers
1-800-308-CHEV
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

2017 Chevrolet Suburban