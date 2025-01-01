$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Suburban
Location
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC
20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9
705-329-2000
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.
- A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
- 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
- Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
- 24/7 Roadside assistance
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 274,367 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Chevrolet Suburban Premier is a bold blend of power, space, and upscale refinement, built to conquer the road with confidence and comfort. Under the hood, its 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine delivers 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque, using direct injection and variable valve timing for optimized performance and efficiency. Whether you're towing a trailer or heading into the city, this full-size SUV's four-wheel drive, active suspension, and locking rear differential offer a smooth, capable ride. Inside, the Suburban Premier is packed with luxury and technology---leather seats, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, and even a heated steering wheel keep everyone comfortable. Tech-savvy drivers will appreciate the premium sound system, navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, WiFi hotspot, and a hands-free liftgate. The spacious interior includes third-row seating, rear bucket seats, and plenty of cargo room, making it perfect for families or road trips. Safety is front and center with features like lane departure warning, forward collision alert, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a backup camera. With smart features like rain-sensing wipers, keyless entry, remote start, and adaptive cruise control, the Suburban Premier is a commanding vehicle that makes every journey first-class.
