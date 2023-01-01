$19,995+ tax & licensing
705-329-2000
2017 Chevrolet Volt
5dr Hb Premier
Location
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC
20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9
$19,995
- Listing ID: 10617696
- Stock #: P4192672A
- VIN: 1G1RB6S52HU106248
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour G1E-Siren Red Tint
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 146,394 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
Siren Red Tintcoat 2017 Chevrolet Volt Premier 4D Hatchback FWD
1-Speed Automatic 1.5L VVT DI DOHC 4-Cylinder Range Extender
Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person.
Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.
Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+ with optional front crash prevention * Ward's Canada 10 Best Engines * autoTRADER Top Picks Top Green Car * Canadian Green Car Plug-In Hybrid Winner
