2017 Chevrolet Volt

146,394 KM

Details Description

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

2017 Chevrolet Volt

2017 Chevrolet Volt

5dr Hb Premier

2017 Chevrolet Volt

5dr Hb Premier

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

146,394KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10617696
  • Stock #: P4192672A
  • VIN: 1G1RB6S52HU106248

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour G1E-Siren Red Tint
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P4192672A
  • Mileage 146,394 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


Siren Red Tintcoat 2017 Chevrolet Volt Premier 4D Hatchback FWD
1-Speed Automatic 1.5L VVT DI DOHC 4-Cylinder Range Extender


Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person.

Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.


Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+ with optional front crash prevention * Ward's Canada 10 Best Engines * autoTRADER Top Picks Top Green Car * Canadian Green Car Plug-In Hybrid Winner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

