2017 Dodge Challenger

82,646 KM

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2017 Dodge Challenger

2017 Dodge Challenger

SXT Plus,LOW KMS,LEATHER,NAVI,PWR S/ROOF,R/V CAM

2017 Dodge Challenger

SXT Plus,LOW KMS,LEATHER,NAVI,PWR S/ROOF,R/V CAM

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

82,646KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8422851
  • VIN: 2C3CDZAG1HH558632

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 82,646 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful, low kilometer 3.6L Challenger - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

Low KMs

Remote start

Power sunroof

Rear view camera

Back up sensors

Navigation

Bluetooth, USB ports, satellite radio

Leather interior

Heated seats

Ventilated seats

Heated steering wheel

Power drivers seat

Dual climate control

Cruise control

A/C

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Heated mirrors

Auto & Fog lights

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

