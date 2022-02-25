$34,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
705-792-9000
2017 Dodge Challenger
SXT Plus,LOW KMS,LEATHER,NAVI,PWR S/ROOF,R/V CAM
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8422851
- VIN: 2C3CDZAG1HH558632
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 82,646 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful, low kilometer 3.6L Challenger - Sold certified and available now.
High Value Features:
Low KMs
Remote start
Power sunroof
Rear view camera
Back up sensors
Navigation
Bluetooth, USB ports, satellite radio
Leather interior
Heated seats
Ventilated seats
Heated steering wheel
Power drivers seat
Dual climate control
Cruise control
A/C
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Heated mirrors
Auto & Fog lights
Financing and extended warranties available.
Vehicle Features
