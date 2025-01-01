$14,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
SE, AWD, R/V CAM, H/SEATS, B.TOOTH, DUAL CLIMATE
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 124,284 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that can handle anything a Canadian winter throws your way? Check out this meticulously maintained 2017 Ford Escape SE, available now at Auto Choice Sales! This stylish SUV boasts a clean white exterior and a comfortable charcoal interior, making it a vehicle that’s both practical and pleasing to the eye. With just 124,284km on the odometer, this Escape has plenty of life left, ready to take you on your next adventure. Its compact size makes it perfect for navigating city streets while still offering ample space for passengers and cargo.
This Escape SE comes equipped with a fuel-efficient 1.5L I4 Turbo engine and all-wheel drive, ensuring confident handling and performance in all weather conditions. The automatic transmission makes for effortless driving, whether you're commuting to work or heading out on a weekend getaway. This Escape is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience, providing both comfort and convenience for you and your passengers.
Here are some of the standout features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD): Conquer any road condition with confidence, thanks to the superior grip and control of the AWD system.
- Rear View Camera (R/V CAM): Effortlessly navigate parking and tight spaces with the added safety and convenience of a rearview camera.
- Heated Seats (H/SEATS): Enjoy cozy comfort on those chilly Canadian mornings with heated front seats.
- Bluetooth Connectivity (B.TOOTH): Stay connected and entertained on the go with seamless Bluetooth integration for your phone.
- Dual Climate Control: Ensure everyone stays comfortable with separate climate controls for the driver and passenger.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Auto Choice Sales
+ taxes & licensing>
705-792-9000