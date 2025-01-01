Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that can handle anything a Canadian winter throws your way? Check out this meticulously maintained 2017 Ford Escape SE, available now at Auto Choice Sales! This stylish SUV boasts a clean white exterior and a comfortable charcoal interior, making it a vehicle that’s both practical and pleasing to the eye. With just 124,284km on the odometer, this Escape has plenty of life left, ready to take you on your next adventure. Its compact size makes it perfect for navigating city streets while still offering ample space for passengers and cargo.</p><p>This Escape SE comes equipped with a fuel-efficient 1.5L I4 Turbo engine and all-wheel drive, ensuring confident handling and performance in all weather conditions. The automatic transmission makes for effortless driving, whether youre commuting to work or heading out on a weekend getaway. This Escape is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience, providing both comfort and convenience for you and your passengers.</p><p>Here are some of the standout features:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive (AWD):</strong> Conquer any road condition with confidence, thanks to the superior grip and control of the AWD system.</li><li><strong>Rear View Camera (R/V CAM):</strong> Effortlessly navigate parking and tight spaces with the added safety and convenience of a rearview camera.</li><li><strong>Heated Seats (H/SEATS):</strong> Enjoy cozy comfort on those chilly Canadian mornings with heated front seats.</li><li><strong>Bluetooth Connectivity (B.TOOTH):</strong> Stay connected and entertained on the go with seamless Bluetooth integration for your phone.</li><li><strong>Dual Climate Control:</strong> Ensure everyone stays comfortable with separate climate controls for the driver and passenger.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2017 Ford Escape

124,284 KM

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Escape

SE, AWD, R/V CAM, H/SEATS, B.TOOTH, DUAL CLIMATE

12735066

2017 Ford Escape

SE, AWD, R/V CAM, H/SEATS, B.TOOTH, DUAL CLIMATE

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
124,284KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GD2HUD61809

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,284 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2017 Ford Escape